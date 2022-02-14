After decades of ice-cold relations, the two neighboring countries, Turkey and Armenia, seem to be de-escalating their tensions. At least, Ankara and Yerevan have started to communicate. Flights between Istanbul and Yerevan commenced last week. The two countries recently held “positive and constructive” talks in Moscow, according to reports from both sides, raising hopes for the reopening of their borders, sealed since 1993.

Former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kılıç was named the Turkish special envoy for talks leading to normalization with Armenia and, reciprocally, Armenia appointed Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Ruben Rubinyan as its special representative.

Back in 2009, there was a peace process and an accord between the two states. Armenia’s former President Serzh Sargsyan paid a visit to Turkey in 2009, meeting former Turkish President Abdullah Gül, and the two even watched a football game together in a stadium; however, the accord was never ratified.

Now there is hope again and I should say that normalization brings only progress to both sides and is suitable for both Armenians and Turks.

A shared history

I have always defended that Armenians and Turks are brothers and sisters. Power struggles in international politics should not bring us apart. We share a common history; we grew up together, so atrocities against any of us hurt us all. We should address each other with empathy despite holding different views on history. We have to sit and talk peacefully.

The normalization efforts can pave the way for bilateral trade and benefit Armenia the most. A landlocked country with limited economic interactions due to closed borders with Turkey and Azerbaijan, Armenia has borders open to the world from two sides – Georgia and Iran. So opening its borders with Turkey, its economy can vitalize drastically. Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that according to Richard Giragosian, the head of the Regional Studies Center think tank in Yerevan, economics and trade are now recognized as real incentives for bilateral normalization.

For both sides, the normalization will be a win-win situation. The east of Turkey will benefit from the cross-border trade and, for the whole of Armenia, it will be a vitalizing step for economy and politics.

Azerbaijan’s support

The special envoys from both sides will hold a second round of talks in Vienna later this month. Another point kindling hope for success is that Azerbaijan supports the dialogue between Turkey and Armenia this time.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that Baku does not oppose Turkey’s dialogue efforts with Armenia; instead it supports these efforts.

“Azerbaijan is not disturbed about the normalization efforts. On the contrary, the country supports it and Ankara conducts these efforts in coordination with Baku,” Çavuşoğlu said.

I think that Azerbaijan’s victory in Nagorno-Karabakh plays a significant role in the country’s positive attitude. It is the strongest regional player now, almost the winner. Baku is now sanguine after the victory and strengthening relations with Ankara.

Overall, the conditions are favorable for normalization between Armenia and Turkey, leading to normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia. These peace efforts bring prosperity and brotherhood to the region. The three countries enjoying friendly relations can make it a stable area. Now I am hopeful that the countries will maintain good relations despite the lurking risk of Russia and the United States coaxing Azerbaijan and Armenia respectively to act the other way.