Under the strong and resolute leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has waged an uncompromising diplomatic struggle across all international platforms for the recognition of the State of Palestine and for the liberation of Gaza from the grip of oppression that has reached the level of genocide. In an era when the global conscience is awakening, Türkiye’s efforts have taken on a profound and symbolic meaning.

The Arabic term “Sumud” translates as steadfastness, resilience and dignified solidarity. Yet, its true strength lies not merely in endurance, but in refusing injustice while standing firm with dignity. From President Erdoğan’s historic “One minute” intervention in Davos to his enduring declaration that “The world is bigger than five,” Türkiye’s voice has consistently echoed against global injustices, double standards and moral decay. These calls have become milestones in international diplomacy, resonating deeply in the conscience of nations.

“Sumud” also represents the unshakable will of the Palestinian people who refuse to abandon their land despite siege and destruction. Today, this concept has evolved beyond Palestine into a universal moral language, guiding thousands of activists and millions who have embraced the cause of justice. Just last week, from Latin America to North Africa, from Europe to Asia, hundreds of thousands, indeed millions, gathered in the streets and squares, forming a symbolic “Fleet of Sumud.” As representatives of the global conscience, they called for freedom for Gaza, peace for the Middle East, and an end to the genocidal policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Türkiye’s diplomatic posture, shaped by Erdoğan’s unwavering leadership, stands as a vivid example of what may be defined as a “Sumud diplomacy." It reflects a comprehensive, patient and principled struggle that is both effective on the ground and decisive at the negotiation table.

Rise of global conscience

The world today stands at the threshold of a new era – one led not by economic or military centers of power, but by moral centers that raise their voices against global injustices, genocides and double standards. Among these centers, Istanbul and Ankara hold a distinguished place.

The human tragedy unfolding in Gaza, fueled by the dark alliances between Western political elites, bureaucratic networks and Zionist lobbies, has awakened a long-suppressed collective conscience. From Türkiye and South Africa to Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia and equally from Madrid, Lisbon, Rome, Brussels, Copenhagen and Dublin, crowds are rising in unison. They chant a single message that transcends borders and ideologies: “Enough is enough.”

This global awakening is not only a reaction to injustice, it is a signal of transformation. We are witnessing the birth of a new moral era where the diplomacy of power is giving way to the diplomacy of conscience.

Türkiye’s leadership

At the very heart of this transformation stands Türkiye, guided by Erdoğan’s determined and principled leadership. His call that “The world is bigger than five” is not merely a political statement; it is a human manifesto that challenges the moral foundations of the existing global order.

Türkiye is among the rare nations that have translated this moral vision into concrete diplomatic action. Whether in Gaza, Ukraine, Karabakh or Africa, Türkiye’s stance remains consistent: justice, human dignity and peace.

This unwavering consistency defines what may now be termed Türkiye’s Sumud diplomacy, a diplomacy built not on interest, but on principle; not on opportunism, but on moral perseverance.

In contrast to the short-term pragmatism that dominates traditional diplomacy, Türkiye’s approach emphasizes patience, coherence and ethical resilience. It is precisely this posture that resonates powerfully both across the Global South and within European societies. Türkiye today is not only a regional and global game-changer, but also the voice of global conscience.

Moral compass for world

The “alliances of conscience” gaining strength under Türkiye’s leadership embody the very essence of Sumud diplomacy. This diplomacy represents a new moral compass for our time, one that values justice over interest, humanity over power, and integrity over silence.

We are entering an era when true leadership will no longer be measured by the size of armies or economies, but by the strength of ethical conviction. Türkiye’s stance symbolizes this transition: a firm belief that moral clarity is the foundation of global stability.

Sumud diplomacy is more than a strategic vision; it is a moral posture rooted in human dignity and the pursuit of justice. Türkiye’s unwavering advocacy for truth and compassion gives substance to the rising global conscience.

As the world moves toward an uncertain future, one truth becomes clear: the real power of nations lies not in domination, but in steadfast moral endurance. Türkiye, through its Sumud diplomacy, embodies this endurance, standing as both the conscience and the compass of a world seeking its moral direction once again.