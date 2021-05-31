Bret Stephens, in his New York Times article “Anti-Zionism Isn’t Anti-Semitism? Someone Didn’t Get the Memo,” said Turkey is an example of a country that should be subject to campus demonstrations and calls for boycotts and disinvestments because of its “47-year occupation of Northern Cyprus or its routine bombardment, using American-made jets, of Kurdish militants in Iraq.”

For a neocon, his defense of Israel and his attacks on Turkey are not surprising. His stance on the PKK terrorist organization that has killed more Kurds than Turks during its long separatist fight is not surprising, either. After all, the PKK and its extensions serve the interests of neocon plans to dismember Iraq and Syria and create a terrorist state, which helps the grand plan of correcting the mistakes the British made before handing over the Middle East's master key to the U.S. at the Yalta Conference in 1945. Finally, the aberration caused by the Soviet Union has been cleared away and the military-industrial complex could get back to the job that had been sidelined for a long time.

What is surprising in Mr. Stephens’ article is his unashamed labeling of people as “anti-Semitic” for criticizing the Israeli policies and occupation of Arab lands. Even though the title of his article lends the impression, like many others, he is not even aware of the difference between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism. He labels people who criticized Israel’s disproportionate use of force – which left 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, dead, along with 1,174 homes destroyed and 57 hospitals and schools damaged – adding further devastation to an already devastated Palestinian population.

Israel has its Iron Dome missile and rocket defense system but still suffered 10 casualties and no damage to its schools and hospitals. Mr. Stephens points out the fact that Israel graciously warned its targets to vacate buildings before targeting them. But yet, those “accusations made against Israel – stealing Palestinian land and ... wanton violence against Palestinian civilians, particularly children” make him think of “ancient libels about Jewish greed and bloodlust.”

Really? Why does he craftily replace “Israel” (“accusations made against Israel”) with “Jewish” (“ancient libels about Jewish greed”)? He does that several times in the article.

An entire hatred?

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s criticism of Israel’s influence on the media constitutes “anti-Semitism” targeted at the Jewish people. An announcement by pro-Palestinian activists is automatically anti-Semitic tropes for him. If a European leftist group tries not to hold Jewish people in Europe responsible for the policies of the government of Israel, Mr. Stephens thinks it should include Israeli citizens and even Israeli diplomats, otherwise, it means “hatred of an entire country.” As I pointed out here, if you are going to criticize Israel, you should include Turkey and Afghanistan.

Bret Stephens is the typical example of those who hastily stamps “anti-Semitic” on anyone critical of the State of Israel and its instruments. I too get my share of it because of my writing critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his policies and their inhumane implementations.

Recently, I opined that any coalition without Netanyahu would be constructive for peace in the country and its relations with the neighboring countries. Any such coalition should be supported by the Arab parties in Israel, and I (and over 100 people in the newspapers I write for) received hate mail from a certain Swiss lawyer.

Bret Stephens and his ilk should stop doing this. Their overuse and abuse of “anti-Semitism” is not going to obstruct fair international criticism leveled at Israel. But such defensive nonsense simply encourages those people who, since Day 1, never had any intention of having an Arab state in Palestine. If somebody is denouncing the policies of the government of Israel but praising the efforts of, say, Egypt and Jordan, they cannot be labeled anti-Semitic because Egypt and Jordan are also the countries of Semitic people.

But we know Mr. Stephens and my Swiss stalker are using this term to cover the actual label they have in mind. It is the “Z word,” but they are not brave enough to say it.