The United States has been issuing repeated warnings of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Jen Psaki, the White House spokesperson, has stated several times that the Russian invasion is “imminent,” while Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said it might happen at any moment. There were some who even shared the exact day and hour of the attack. For example, Feb. 16, had been defined by some as the “war date.” The very warmongers are now busy making excuses for their failed predictions.

When I came to Ukraine to follow President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's program at the beginning of February, I observed that there was no trace of tension in the streets of Kyiv, and the warmongering Western media was deliberately fueling the crisis.

Fueling the fire

Regarding the reason for the provocative comments being circulated in American media, some commentators told CNN that the U.S. had learned some important lessons after the 2014 annexation of Crimea and that the Russians aim to hunt for spies within themselves by constantly reporting the military activities to the public.

It can be said that the warnings issued by the U.S. regarding the invasion, especially in the media organs of the Democrats, were also made to save U.S. President Joe Biden's increasingly ineffective political administration. The support for Biden, who won a victory over Donald Trump, has hit the rock bottom in the past year. However, the promise that the U.S. will "end the pandemic," which is seen as the cause of the financial crisis, does not seem to have materialized. While Biden is trying to hold his voters together in such a climate of tension and war, he hopes that the Americans will embrace his current government.

Another overlooked concern of the U.S. is the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project, which transports Russian natural gas from the north to Germany. The U.S. is also annoyed that Germany, which is a key European Union country along with France, cannot easily confront Russia. After taking office, Biden had said that the companies behind this project could be sanctioned.

According to the White House, the project is “a bad deal for Europe.” Besides, in the case of Russia-Germany cooperation at such a critical moment for the world in terms of energy concerns, the U.S. will lose great power in the global equation.

Moscow’s thoughts

According to the Russian side, the protests that took place in Kazakhstan last month were the projection of a certain model. For a long time, the Kremlin claimed that the U.S. was the secret hand behind the Euromaidan uprising in Ukraine between 2013 and 2014, which overthrew the then pro-Russian leader. In addition, the developments that took place in Hong Kong in 2019 and ended with the pressure of Beijing were enough to unite China and Russia around the same interest against the U.S.

So much so that Russia and China believe that the current unipolar world order gives the U.S. excessive power. On the other hand, the Kremlin gives the message of “I am defending myself” in the Ukraine crisis through military mobilization at the border, because of the lesson it learned from the Crimea issue and citing NATO's Article 5 on mutual defense as a justification. As is known, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan based on this article after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Although the Russian media interprets the events as “the West's occupation hysteria,” the U.S. intends to maintain its position by using Ukraine as an apparatus state while the current world order evolves into a new world order with the COVID-19 pandemic.