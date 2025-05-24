If one pays attention, none of the European countries have had a significant presence in global diplomacy or geopolitical matters over the past decade.

Although the U.K. has managed its diplomatic profit-and-loss calculations and influence over other states with extraordinary discretion, neither the U.K. nor France has had a seat at central diplomatic tables.

We are now in a century defined by crises, and at any moment, a risk of war can emerge in any corner of the world.

Recent conflicts

When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, considering European states as a bloc, on one side was the U.S., and on the other, Russia. But unexpectedly, Türkiye, from time to time, stood at the focal point of diplomacy in peace endeavors and negotiations. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with his strong leadership, played a role in charting a course for peace.

In the significant crisis in Libya, Türkiye was on the front lines, while many other states remained in the background. But Turkish foreign policy and Erdoğan predominantly shaped the diplomacy and the entire process.

In the Caucasus, during the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the occupied Azerbaijani territories, a significant war took place. Again, when you look at it, Türkiye, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia were the key players in changing the result of the war and the ongoing diplomatic process. No European country had any involvement there either.

More recently, a limited war occurred between Pakistan and India – both former British colonies and Commonwealth countries. During this time, Türkiye and the U.S. were prominent in discussions and their voices were heard.

Following all these, there was the Syrian civil war, which lasted a decade. At its start, the U.S. formed a coalition of 60 countries called the “Friends of Syria.” That coalition later collapsed. Türkiye and the U.S. ended up on opposing sides. But still, Türkiye, Russia, Iran and the U.S. remained the four major actors in the Syrian process. Once again, the U.K. and France had no visible role.

Gaza war

When the war in Gaza began, no one could predict how it would evolve. But at this point, with planes bombing camps, schools, mosques and hospitals every day – and 100 to 200 people being killed daily – the situation has clearly turned into a genocide. Except for a few European countries, most of Europe, particularly under the influence of the Zionist-controlled media, financial and administrative monopoly, has remained deaf and blind to this genocide.

While Israel has faced significant reputational damage and global protests – impacting not just the state but Jewish communities worldwide – the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government risk further consequences. Beyond harming Israel itself, these moves are also causing the collapse of the European value system, which is founded on human rights, international law and conflict resolution.

Human rights, the right to life, access to food and water, the right to breathe and the right to freely determine one’s own destiny – whatever values the West has defined – Netanyahu has thrown them all away and rendered them meaningless.

Throughout all these processes, Netanyahu never took the U.K., France or Canada into consideration, nor did he attach much importance to them.

Erosion of Western values

This process has not only shown the erosion of Western values in terms of human rights, but from a power and balance perspective, Netanyahu – the genocidal leader of Israel – has shown complete disregard for all European countries.

From the beginning of this period, it was the bombs, weapons and support given by former U.S. President Joe Biden, followed by Donald Trump’s radically pro-Israel stance, and now the emerging doubts and questions. In all this, Netanyahu has spoken only to the U.S. and has not treated any other country as worthy of attention.

With European values declining and their states having lost influence and power, it is only now – after legal rulings and investigations began recognizing the severity of the crisis and calling it genocide and when the war clearly has no political purpose left and is only about killing innocent people – that France, the U.K. and Canada have stepped onto the stage, next to Spain, which demonstrated a righteous stance from the beginning.

While the recent killing of two Israeli diplomats may appear to weaken the diplomatic stance of the U.K. and France in the short term, after the immediate heat of the incident fades in a week or so – both nations will likely resume their pressure regarding this issue.

As we know, wars are not only fought on the battlefield. While dozens or hundreds of Palestinians die every day, Israel is also suffering significant military losses. At this point, one must ask – even if it sounds conspiratorial – whether Netanyahu could have sacrificed two of his own diplomats to manipulate global psychology. This isn’t just a conspiracy theory; rational thinkers shall ask this question.

It appears that Türkiye, the world’s 17th largest economy, with a leader like Erdoğan and situated right in the middle of geopolitical conflicts, is now asserting an influence comparable to that of the U.S., Russia and China. As a regional power, Türkiye is now starting to exert an actual global diplomatic impact.

It is likely that the U.K., France and Canada – nations that have witnessed the genocide and suffering in Gaza not only now but in earlier stages as well — have taken action to salvage the West’s and Europe’s sense of honor, justice and the rule of law. One can only hope these efforts will yield meaningful results.