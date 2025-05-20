A prominent Israeli opposition figure on Tuesday delivered a scathing rebuke of his own government’s actions in Gaza, warning that Israel is turning into an international pariah and accusing it of killing children “as a hobby” amid mounting allegations of genocide.

"Israel is on the way to becoming a pariah state, like South Africa was, if we don’t return to acting like a sane country," the left-wing and head of the opposition Democrats, Yair Golan, said in an interview for the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

"And a sane country does not fight against civilians, does not kill children as a hobby, and does not give itself the aim of expelling populations," he also said.

"This government is full of vengeful types with no morals and no ability to run a country in a time of crisis. This endangers our existence," Golan added.

The unprecedented statements by Golan triggered furious reactions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government members, who ignore international calls to end the genocidal war on Gaza.

Netanyahu described Golan's statements as "blood libel" and a "wild incitement."

Leader of the Israeli opposition Meretz party Yair Golan speaks at his office at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in west Jerusalem, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo)

"I vehemently condemn the wild incitement from Yair Golan against our heroic soldiers and against the State of Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement, claiming that the Israeli army "is the most moral army in the world."

Rejecting international calls for a cease-fire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.