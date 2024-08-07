Most Western countries have given unconditional support to Israel for its genocidal acts over the last 10 months. Western countries not only support the Israeli government economically and politically but also militarily. On the one hand, Western governments provide weapons to Israel to continue its genocidal attacks against the Palestinian people. In other words, they are directly involved in the asymmetric war in Palestine. One of the most powerful armies in the region has been supported by several of the strongest armies in the world against a small group of resistance movements.

On the other hand, they give consent to all Israeli atrocities, violations of basic human rights, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocidal attacks against the Palestinian people. Western countries have been welcoming all Israeli violations. For instance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before the U.S. Congress clearly indicated this support. The Congress and other American politicians welcomed Netanyahu, for whom the International Court of Justice (ICJ) requested arrest warrants for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, like a hero. The wide applause from the U.S. lawmakers was a real disgrace. Instead of taking some effective measures against Netanyahu to stop the bloodshed in Gaza, the U.S. officials, who compete to serve Israel, have further encouraged him to continue the bloodshed.

Internally displaced Palestinian children amid Israel's attacks sit among the rubble in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Aug. 3, 2024. (EPA Photo)

It is clear that most non-Western nations and a large section of Western peoples oppose the pro-Israeli policies of Western governments. Mainly because of the unconditional Western support for Israel, anti-Westernism is on the rise all over the world. At this point, there are several significant questions to ask. Why do Western governments give unconditional support to the apartheid regime in Israel at the expense of damaging their own national interests? There are several important reasons why Western governments support the Israeli government.

Reasons listed

The first reason is the colonial legacy. Most Western countries that have experienced colonialist policies during the last several centuries introduced the formation of Israel as one of the colonial projects at the end of the 19th century and during the first half of the 20th century. Israel is one of the most effective instruments of Western colonialism in the Middle East. Western governments and nations achieved economic prosperity and comfort at the expense of non-Western land and nations. They exploit the natural resources of the Arab world and control their economic and political systems.

The second reason is the control of the world financial market by Zionists. Zionists have controlled the financial market for the last several centuries, including the Western financial markets. Western governments are largely dependent on pro-Israeli power circles. One of the reasons why lawmakers in the U.S. Congress applauded Netanyahu was the fear of not being reelected. All observers know that pro-Israeli lobbies, who are known as the main kingmakers in the American political system, have dominated the American electoral system. Therefore, most American politicians support all Israeli policies for reelection.

The longtime comfort provided to Western people by the governments and the pro-Israeli economic lobbies at the expense of non-Western people is another reason for Western support of Israel. This factor is a continuation of Western colonialist policies. Western governments, together with the pro-Israeli lobbies, have been exploiting the resources of the colonized non-Western countries for centuries. Most Western people do not question where this wealth comes from as long as they benefit from the resources of other countries. The West, having experienced a legitimacy crisis for a while, has lost its moral superiority. Western countries have sacrificed their longtime values and institutions for the sake of the genocidal Israeli government.

Fourth, Zionists have been controlling the political system of Western countries. Most politicians are heavily dependent on pro-Israeli lobbies. Westerners have recently learned that they are largely dependent on pro-Israeli lobbies and power circles. Due to the most recent developments in the domestic politics of Western countries, it has become clear that the absolute sovereignty of most Western states is questionable. In other words, Western countries not only otherize other nations but also restrict the freedom of their own people to exonerate the Israeli government. As we have seen in the United Kingdom and the United States, Western countries have begun to suffer from political instability and political polarization.

Fifth, control of the world media platforms by the pro-Israeli circles cover up the crimes of the Israeli government. Most Western media platforms are under the direct control of pro-Israeli lobbies. The mainstream Western media outlets frame all developments from a Zionist perspective. Especially, the Western media insistently use a pro-Israeli narrative and try to whitewash Israeli war crimes. The mainstream media presents the developments on the ground and the realities upside down. Recently, social media and alternative media platforms have reduced the influence of the Western mainstream media and provided alternative information to Western audiences.

Last but not least, the administrations of Western countries have shallow personalities and are yet another reason for unconditional Western support for Israel. The most current Western politicians are quite emotional and ideological. Rationality has been pushed to the background in most Western governments, which have no strategic plans or rational calculations about recent developments in the Middle East. We hope that sooner or later, reasonable politicians and statesmen will take the helm and save the world from the coming world war.