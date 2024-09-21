The tension between Israel and Lebanon is steadily overshadowing the conflict in Gaza. Almost daily, Hezbollah launches attacks on Israel from Lebanon, met with retaliatory bombings by Israel. As a result, Israel is increasingly adopting a position that seems uncontrollable, unpredictable and unstoppable.

Since the onset of the Gaza war, Israel has leveled buildings, set schools ablaze, desecrated churches and mosques and systematically targeted the nation’s educated class – engineers, doctors and even children.

While this genocide was going on, whenever the United States attempted to prevent it, Israel responded with an atrocity. We will never forget that the bombing of the Shifa hospital came after U.S. President Joe Biden made a statement. The day after Biden said that there were too many civilian casualties and that this war must stop, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bombed the Shifa hospital. Then again, when the U.S. made a statement, he bombed churches. One step later, he attacked the General Staff of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Just when the peace talks had reached a certain point, Israel made another move. It assassinated Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of Hamas, who was being hosted in Iranian territory in a neighborhood close to the head of state.

Recently, when the U.S. pushed for peace, that is, when Israel was forced to take a step before the American elections, Israel first closed the Philadelphia corridor and starved the people in Gaza. And then, just when the Hamas leader agreed to reconciliation, and the U.S. made a statement of hope for peace before the elections, it made an extraordinary and unexpected move in Lebanon. Probably, not only in Lebanon, in the Middle East or in Israel, but all over the world, there has been an uneasiness about electronic devices since then.

Shift in cyberspace

We now find ourselves in the digital age, where discussions of security issues have traditionally centered around concepts like cybersecurity, surveillance, infiltration and data collection. However, the most pressing questions will gradually shift toward whether everyday devices – such as radios, cell phones or smart home gadgets – can be considered potential weapons.

Prominent global brands are likely to feel the impact of these developments. Manufacturers of phones, radios and small home appliances are now compelled to guarantee that their devices cannot be compromised through remote control or military intervention. If a device, such as a phone or radio, is remotely detonated, these leading brands could be confronted with substantial compensation liabilities.

As debates continue over what the digital and artificial intelligence eras will mean to humankind, the terrorist state of Israel has escalated the issue. By remotely detonating pagers and facilities used by 4,000-5,000 people, it has demonstrated just how far they are prepared to extend their terrorist assaults.

Spreading war

Israel, which has long harbored ambitions to seize Lebanon and has periodically bombed specific targets in the region, is now conducting an intense bombardment of Lebanon in the aftermath of this virtual and digital assault.

In fact, in the digital age and while we are discussing where the collective world stands in terms of digital threats and cyber-attacks, Netanyahu has once again shown that he does not want peace by declaring war on Lebanon and that he will not hesitate to throw the Middle East and Israel into the fire to save his own tail.

We are now faced with the Adolf Hitler of our time, a murderer, a genocider who would not be satisfied if he set the entire world on fire, not just Israel, Gaza or Lebanon.

The U.N. has recently recognized Palestinian statehood and reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution. However, it remains uncertain to what extent this will resonate with Netanyahu, the murderer.

Our era has awakened once more from a new slumber, and now, a pervasive sense of anxiety grips society. People are increasingly concerned about their phones, home appliances and all digital and virtual devices, fearing their potential vulnerabilities.

The Israeli leadership has once again outmaneuvered the U.S., and it seems that Netanyahu will not be pleased with the blood he spilled until the entire region is on fire.