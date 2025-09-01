Gideon Levy, probably one of the most honorable persons who believes in God the way Judaism teaches, writes in his column in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz: “83 percent of the Palestinians killed by the IDF in the war so far were civilians – an extremely high proportion even compared with the most horrific wars such as those in Bosnia, Iraq and Syria. Only one in six of the Palestinians killed are gunmen, according to the IDF's own data. Five in six were innocent civilians, mostly women and children. As we suspected, as we knew – this is genocide. America stands behind it. ... Trump has lent his hand to this war ... Only a phone call from the White House could stop the slaughter, and meanwhile, there is no sign that the president will make it.”

But, President Donald Trump is not standing idle! He is studying the “postwar” conditions in Gaza, consulting his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the real-estate agent for the rich Saudi sheikhs. Jared should know, for he is the author of the “Abraham Accords.” Only problem: Jared, like almost all Jews, Zionist or not, starts talking about “the war” with the words “the Oct. 7 raid in which...” (Why do they call it war where there is an army on one side only!)

O Jared and all Jews who find Zionism still relevant for Israel! Do you ever ask yourself why there was an “Oct. 7 raid” in the first place, and why Palestinian fighters ever take hostages?

Hypocrisy at every level

Arabs of Palestine realized that the U.N.’s Partition Plan doomed them to be dispossessed by their Jewish neighbors (whom themselves had welcomed in the days of Ottoman government); the rich and urban elite moved to their second residences in Egypt and Lebanon-Jordan (The Levant), and the poor peasant and tenant farmers on the elites’ farms stayed, trusting in God, as always. Only a handful of Arab irregulars of the previous revolts against the Ottomans and Egyptians attacked the Jewish convoys. The history books testify that even they refrained from attacking the Jewish settlements and the rich Arab houses, the settlers confiscated. Yet, that was enough for former Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion’s terrorists in the Hagana, the Stern Gang, Irgun and Druze militia to start what they called retaliation (tagmul in Hebrew).

Ben-Gurion and his Consultancy Group started screaming “The Second Holocaust,” using those nucleus organizations, which were united later to form the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), changed their “occupation and expulsion” policy. I am summarizing from Ilan Pappé’s excellent book "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine;" the new policy, called the initiative/intimidation (yotzma in Hebrew): the armed Jews “would go at night and spray those sleeping people with bullets even if there were children in the (attacked) home.”

Yigal Allon, Ben-Gurion’s second in command, would later describe it as “Collective punishment”: They were punishing those who were not evicting the town, village or farm. One way to spare your household was to take hostages. It would give the Palestinians the means to counter the terrorism they were being subjected to by this new Jewish policy. The mainstream Palestinians finally understood that it was the beginning of settler-colonialism; now it was evident that it was the Jews’ real intentions: They were coming to replace Arabs, Muslim or Christian; they would do it with brutality. The only way to protect your children, your home, your town from the settlers’ killing them and evicting you and emptying your land was to scare them!

The references in Islam to Jews are favorable, but not in Christian literature. Those Indigenous Palestinians, who opened their homes to the wretched and penniless Jews from Europe, saw that they were actually “people of malice and enmity:” they were “not only as malicious, but also deceitful, cowardly and totally lacking resolve” as the old parables portrayed them.

This was not anti-Semitism, because the Indigenous people of Palestine themselves were Semites! But “sticking a knife in the table that is offering you food” was the proof of the “wretchedness and baseness stamped upon them.” Hence, the offensive references and mostly negative portrayals of them as “fraidy, scaredy Jews” who would not “fight you except in fortified townships or from behind walls because they are a people devoid of wisdom.”

The historic and future homeland of the Palestinian people has been occupied by the Israeli settlers long before the Oct. 7 raid on the Occupied Territories of Palestine, as Israeli historian Ilan Pappé writes about. The starting point was not 1947, the U.N. Partition Plan that granted Jewish settlers (10% of the population) 56% of Palestine, and the Arabs (90% of the population) received only 42% for the Palestinian State.

Genocide did not start on Oct. 7

The beginning of the Oct. 7 tragedy goes back long before the past 78 years. That day does not mark the beginning of the violence between Arabs and Israelis. With their new policy of “intimidation,” Ben Gurion’s Zionist forces destroyed 531 Palestinian villages and displaced 750,000 Palestinians without the right of return to their home. The displacement of the Palestinian population over the 20th century, and the illegal Israeli Settler Movement, continue even today.

Before Oct. 7, as is today, thousands of Arab youth were being tortured to death in Israeli prisons. Zionists have stolen Arab lands every day to create an average of eight new settlements per year for the last 10 years. They exile people for not yielding to a Jew’s car on a pedestrian crossing (Yes, Arab pedestrians need to recognize the right of way to Jews’ cars!) for a year, for example; when they come back, they found their home has been stolen by a Brooklyn couple. A Jewish court decided the Americans' claim that “the house was empty,” and Jewish settlement in an empty house was perfectly legal. All the U.S. media funded by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the political action committee of “more than 5 million proud, pro-Israel Americans working to strengthen bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship,” claimed this story was fake (which was not)!

O Jew! You assumed that all that ethnic cleansing would go unpunished? Since Oct. 7, 2023, almost 2,000 Palestinians have been killed by your settler violence in the West Bank (not counting the “Collective Punishment” operations in Gaza and the killing of more than 63,000 people of course!) and 4,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced (not counting almost 5,000 young adults left the land in search of safety and opportunities elsewhere). You think you’ll get away scot-free?

Believe in Zionism, or not, you’ll never ever get forgiven by humanity. If it survives, Israel, after the genocide it has been committing in Gaza, will not be the same. Even if Trump’s deliberately incited rebellion in the U.S. ends in martial law and military takeovers in major cities, neither his son-in-law nor the Christian Zionists will be able to provide you a home among the God-fearing people of the world. Not the perpetrators of the Oct. 7 are slaughterers, but those who left no alternative to them to counter Zionist Israel’s terrorism are the ones who started this war long before Oct. 7. What happened on Oct. 7 was not the Shoah (calamity in Hebrew) but what Israel has been doing since the early 1940s.

You will not be absolved of it.