General elections took place in Germany and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) came first in the 630-seat parliament, winning 208 seats. The real winner of the election was the fascist Alternative for Germany (AfD), which came second with 152 parliamentary seats and 20% of the vote. According to this result, it is expected that the CDU/CSU and the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the loser of the election, will form a grand coalition. Friedrich Merz is seen as the chancellor candidate of this coalition.

Merz's first statements were quite interesting, considering his career. He said that he had never thought he would say on a television program that the United States and Germany would part ways. As is known, Merz is a politician known in his country as a “trans-Atlanticist.”

Having chaired the “Atlantic bridge” of European and U.S. members for 10 years and working as a lawyer for many American companies, he said he would work for building a German army and politics independent of the U.S. This includes a plan to become a partner in France's nuclear weapons. For Germany, a post-World War II country dependent on the U.S. for everything, this is quite ambitious.

If a politician in Germany sets the goal of distancing himself from the U.S., it is to be expected that he will get closer to Russia. However, Merz has closed the door to this as well. The new chancellor candidate, who openly stated that he would not form a coalition with the AfD, also made it clear that he would not seek freedom and peace in "Putin's lap.”

So far, we can assume that a new Germany has emerged from the recent elections. Now there is a chancellor candidate who claims that he will work for a Germany that distances itself from the U.S. and Russia and develops aggressive policies to re-emerge on the world stage after World War II.

However, it is not possible to say this exactly. Because Merz invited the war criminal prime minister of Zionist Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the election results. The fact that Merz extended this invitation despite the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) shows that the “German Leitkultur” (Deutsche Leitkultur), of which he is the flag-bearer, has lost its claim when it comes to Israel and the Zionist lobby.

If the Zionist war criminal Netanyahu pays an official visit to Germany after the formation of the German government, despite the ICC's decision, it will be clear that Germany's "semi-colonial" character will continue. And such a country cannot be taken seriously in the new world, no matter how much it coddles U.S. President Donald Trump.