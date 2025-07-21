The General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) under Türkiye’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has issued a stark warning, urging extreme caution as temperatures are forecast to rise by 6 to 12 degrees Celsius (11 to 22 degrees Fahrenheit) between July 19 and 25. As record-breaking summer heat and dry winds sweep across the Mediterranean basin, Türkiye is once again on the front lines of a growing global crisis: forest fires.

Citing meteorological data, the OGM emphasized that a combination of soaring heat, low humidity and wind can create a dangerous trifecta, fueling wildfires that spread rapidly and with devastating intensity. “Even a moment of carelessness can ignite a fire of catastrophic scale,” the statement read. Citizens are urged not to burn brush, discard cigarette butts, light open fires or leave glass bottles in nature during this critical period. With 86% of wildfires caused by human activity, the risk is real and preventable.

From Izmir to Antalya, blackened skies and the scent of scorched pine have become unwelcome hallmarks of the season. In recent days, swift response efforts have proven effective. The forest fire in Tekirdağ’s Şarköy district, which sparked on agricultural land, has been brought under control thanks to the coordinated deployment of 15 firefighting aircraft, 19 helicopters, nearly 500 ground vehicles and 1,181 personnel. Similarly, the blaze in Çanakkale’s Ezine district was successfully contained after extensive aerial and ground intervention.

These incidents underscore the importance of taking precautions in the wildfire season. And alongside the threat, a coordinated, round-the-clock national effort has emerged, one that combines airborne technology, local manpower and strategic foresight to confront the flames head-on.

In an exclusive interview, Bekir Karacabey, Türkiye’s general director of forestry, detailed the scope of this year’s firefighting operations, the strategy behind it and the scale of the challenge.

“Our first major fire of the season broke out on June 26 in Izmir’s Aliağa district,” Karacabey explained. “Since then, we’ve mobilized every resource at our disposal – both in the air and on the ground.”

According to Karacabey, 21,000 hectares of forest land have already been affected since May, marking one of the most severe wildfire seasons in recent memory. And yet, Türkiye’s response has been anything but passive.

A scene of a village and a neighborhood that were reduced to ashes following a forest fire was captured from the air, Bilecik, Türkiye, July 19, 2025. (İHA Photo)

Strategy to fight wildfires

Türkiye’s approach to forest fires rests on three interconnected pillars: prevention, suppression and rehabilitation.

The first stage, prevention, encompasses public education, forest maintenance and the development of infrastructure, including fire roads, water reservoirs and lookout towers. However, as climate volatility increases, even the best preparation cannot eliminate the risk of fire.

That’s where the second pillar comes in: active suppression.

“Every fire demands a different response,” Karacabey noted. “The intensity of the blaze, weather patterns and terrain shape our approach. But our goal is always to contain fires quickly – before they grow beyond control.”

This year, Türkiye has cut its average response time to just 11 minutes, a remarkable improvement driven by both strategic investments and operational reforms.

Unprecedented aerial arsenal

Key to that speed is Türkiye’s vast firefighting fleet, now the largest in its history. The country has deployed 27 aircraft, 105 helicopters, 14 drones (UAVs) for thermal imaging and surveillance, 1,786 fire engines, 2,742 first-response vehicles and 831 bulldozers and heavy machines.

These resources are coordinated through the newly established Aviation Department, a specialized unit formed under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to streamline air-ground cooperation.

“We’re no longer reactive. We’re predictive. The climate crisis demands it,” said Karacabey. “The U.N. and other global agencies estimate that wildfire risk will increase by 30% by 2050 due to global warming. Türkiye must prepare not just for today’s fires, but for tomorrow’s.”

Collective response

While the state may command the technical response, Türkiye’s fight against wildfires is a collective one.

“Yes, the Forestry Directorate leads the operations. But the truth is, this is a whole-of-society effort,” Karacabey emphasized. “From local governments and the military to civil society groups and citizen volunteers, everyone plays a role.”

This was particularly evident in the past week, when fires erupted simultaneously in multiple provinces. Civilian drone teams, village firefighting crews and even volunteer medical units joined in the effort. Fire lines were dug by hand in rural areas. Community centers were turned into field bases. Hikers carried water tanks uphill to support front-line teams.

“When it comes to forest fires,” Karacabey said, “no single agency can do it alone. And that’s why we’ve succeeded, because we’ve moved together.”

Once the flames die down, Türkiye’s work does not end. The third pillar, rehabilitation, ensures that scorched landscapes are not left barren.

Under Article 169 of the Turkish Constitution, burned forests must be reforested; they cannot be repurposed for development or agriculture.

“We start replanting within the same year,” Karacabey explained. “Our commitment is both legal and moral: no burned forest is abandoned and none will be turned into construction land.”

Global problem, national resolve

Though Türkiye is fighting fires within its borders, Karacabey insists the crisis is a global one and must be treated as such.

“This is not just Türkiye’s problem. It’s not just Greece’s or Algeria’s or Canada’s. Wildfires are a planetary threat. The climate crisis does not respect borders.”

Türkiye, he says, is ready to collaborate internationally – sharing best practices, deploying resources and learning from other nations.

“The forest does not belong to one country. It belongs to all of us. And its destruction affects every one of us.”

With weeks of scorching heat still ahead, Türkiye knows the worst may not be over. But armed with new tools, deep experience and a mobilized public, it faces the challenge with clear eyes.

“We cannot stop the heat,” said Karacabey. “But we can meet it – with courage, with coordination and with commitment.”

As firefighting helicopters buzz overhead and charred hillsides slowly turn green again, the message is clear: Türkiye remains resilient.

In the face of rising global temperatures, lengthening fire seasons and mounting ecological loss, Türkiye’s wildfire response stands as both a warning and a model. It is a warning that no nation is immune to the effects of the climate crisis. But it is also a model of what can be achieved when strategy, science, solidarity, and swift action are brought together.

As the country looks ahead to drier years and tougher battles, its commitment to protecting its forests, and by extension, its future, remains unwavering. In the words of Forestry Director Bekir Karacabey, “Fighting fires may begin with water, but it ends with will.”