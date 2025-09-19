On Sept. 9, 2025, Israel launched an airstrike on Doha, targeting Hamas leaders who were meeting in the Qatari capital as part of prolonged U.S.-backed cease-fire negotiations. The strike marked the first time Israel had attacked Qatari territory directly, setting a dangerous precedent for regional security. It meant the closest U.S. ally in the Middle East had struck another critical U.S. ally.

A Qatari security officer was killed, along with several Palestinians who were present in the compound; others remain in critical condition. The strike came just hours before negotiators were expected to present Hamas’ response to a U.S. cease-fire proposal, effectively sabotaging the process.

Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, described the act as “state terrorism,” stressing that it undermined Qatar’s sovereignty and the credibility of international diplomacy. He also emphasized that Hamas’ presence in Doha was coordinated originally with the U.S. and Israel, meaning the pretext for the attack was disingenuous.

The continuous Israeli barbarism has been condemned across the Arab world, with Gulf states, the Arab League and Islamic nations calling it an unacceptable breach of international law. Western reactions have been more muted, with the U.S. administration calling the event “unfortunate” but stopping short of direct condemnation.

This divergence deepens perceptions in the Gulf that Israel operates with near impunity under a U.S. security umbrella. The timing, scale and symbolic message of the attack have therefore transformed it from a military strike into a broader diplomatic crisis. It was not only about Hamas as a target but about striking the very idea of Qatar’s role as a mediator in regional conflicts.

Trust in the U.S. shaken

The attack puts Qatar’s trust in U.S. security guarantees under direct strain. For decades, Doha has allowed U.S. bases and thousands of troops to operate from its territory, seeing this as the cornerstone of its national defense. Washington has long promised that this presence ensures Qatar’s protection from external threats. Yet the fact that an Israeli strike took place on Qatari soil without American deterrence raises doubts about the value of that guarantee. U.S. officials reportedly informed Qatar of the strike only after it occurred, reinforcing a perception that Doha’s security was secondary to Israeli operational freedom.

In Qatar’s view, this hollows the logic of hosting U.S. forces: If they cannot prevent an ally from bombing Qatari territory, what is their function? The prime minister has already signaled that this late notification “came too late,” which is diplomatic language for saying trust has been eroded. If Washington fails to act decisively now, Doha could diversify its security partnerships, looking to regional and international partners. Such a shift would not happen overnight, but the credibility damage is long-lasting. It also sends a signal to other Gulf states that U.S. protection is conditional and unreliable, raising broader questions about the future of the American security umbrella in the region. In the long run, this episode may accelerate a trend of Gulf states hedging away from exclusive reliance on Washington.

Arab states must unite

The strike also creates both an opportunity and a necessity for greater cohesion within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Qatar’s sovereignty has been openly violated, and such an incident resonates deeply in neighboring capitals that share similar vulnerabilities. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain know that if Israel can attack Doha, the precedent could extend to any Gulf city under the justification of “security.” This recognition generates a shared incentive for collective defense and unified diplomatic responses. The GCC has in the past been divided on relations with Israel and normalization agreements, but this strike may serve as a unifying shock.

Leaders across the Gulf are aware that their survival depends on credible deterrence mechanisms, and joint political coordination is one way to achieve that. Already, statements of solidarity have come from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, which previously maintained more open channels with Israel. A collective GCC or Arab-Islamic response – whether through coordinated diplomacy, joint security forums or even alignment at the U.N. – would signal that Qatar is not isolated.

In fact, Doha could leverage this moment to rebuild GCC unity, which was fractured during the 2017-2021 blockade crisis. The symbolism of Gulf states standing together against an external violation could reshape regional dynamics. If successful, it may reduce internal rivalries and prioritize collective security over competitive positioning. While it does not guarantee military integration, it could at the very least consolidate diplomatic alignment against external threats.

Qatar's perspective

Qatar’s relations with Israel, on the other hand, are almost certain to deteriorate beyond repair in the near term. Even before the strike, Doha had refused to normalize ties under the Abraham Accords, keeping its distance while maintaining limited back-channel communications. Those channels were tolerated because they served the purpose of mediation, especially on humanitarian access and hostage issues. The airstrike, however, has destroyed the thin trust that allowed such channels to exist.

From Doha’s perspective, Israel targeted not Hamas but the credibility of Qatar as a mediator. The Qatari prime minister explicitly said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “killed any hope” for the hostages relying on this mediation. That statement captures the depth of anger and betrayal felt by Qatar’s leadership. In practice, this means Doha is likely to freeze any functional technical cooperation with Israel. It will also use international forums to frame Israel as a destabilizing actor unfit for dialogue.

This damages Israel’s claim that it is open to peace while exposing it as willing to sabotage even U.S.-sponsored negotiations. In the longer term, it may also discourage other Arab capitals from deepening ties with Israel, knowing that even limited engagement can lead to risks of sovereign violation. For Qatar, the strike essentially ends the possibility of any quiet engagement with Israel for the foreseeable future.

What is next?

In the bigger picture, Israel’s readiness to strike across borders, even into the capital of a U.S. ally, illustrates its growing sense of impunity. Netanyahu has already threatened to repeat such actions if Hamas leaders remain in Qatar. This signals an intent to normalize cross-border strikes as a tool of policy. If unchecked, such behavior risks dragging the region into open chaos, as no state can feel secure from unilateral Israeli military action. For regional diplomacy, this means the erosion of safe spaces for mediation, since no capital can be confident of immunity.

The precedent also destabilizes the balance between Washington and its Gulf partners: If U.S. allies feel unprotected, they will turn away, weakening the American strategic position in the Middle East. As the U.N. prepares for its September General Assembly meetings, this issue will weigh heavily on the agenda. Gulf states will demand accountability and stronger guarantees, while Israel may face broader diplomatic isolation.

The only way forward is for regional and international actors to forge a consensus on sovereignty protection, limits on unilateral action and respect for mediation efforts. Without such a consensus, Israel’s unchecked operations will continue to destabilize the Middle East, undermine negotiations and make peaceful solutions even more elusive. The Doha strike is therefore not just an episode – it is a warning of what an unrestrained Israel means for the future of the region.