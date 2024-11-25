The report, published by the U.N. Human Rights Council on Oct. 23, states that more than 10.7 million people have been displaced and 25.6 million Sudanese are at risk of starvation as a result of the conflict in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Response Forces (RSF). Another issue highlighted by the report is the devastating impact of the conflict in Sudan on women. As both the report and many journalists have recently pointed out, the conflict in Sudan is also being waged through the bodies of women. Sudanese women are subjected to severe sexual violence by both SAF and RSF forces and even by some nongovernmental organization (NGO) workers who go to the region to provide aid. In particular, many women who are displaced, forced to leave their families behind and seek refuge in refugee camps, are subjected to sexual assault and harassment. As a result, it has recently been reported in the press that many women have committed suicide in the conflict in Sudan.

Sudanese women are not only at risk of rape and harassment in conflict. Women who are raped are usually killed by male family members to "cleanse the dishonor." Those who are not killed face intense psychological and sociological pressure. Many women who are raped as a "war tactic" and become pregnant as a result are trying to survive for themselves and their children in challenging circumstances.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is currently supporting 49 centers across the country to intervene and prevent the increasing sexual violence against women in Sudan. On the other hand, more than 1,200 women have received sexual health consultations at health centers in the region, with the help of the U.N. and countries such as Canada, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S. However, despite all these efforts, Sudanese women continue to be wounded by the spiral of violence into which the country has fallen.

Terrorized women of Africa

The problematic situation that Sudanese women have been experiencing for the past 18 months is actually faced by women in many African countries that have been struggling with civil war, conflict and terrorism for many years. For example, the terrorist organization Boko Haram, which has been active in northeastern Nigeria and surrounding countries since 2002, has had a very negative impact on women. During Boko Haram's activities, thousands of women and girls have been abducted, forced to marry militants or made into sex slaves. The kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls by Boko Haram in Chibok in 2014 is one of the most iconic examples of women being targeted by the organization. In fact, the kidnapping was so high on the international agenda that the #BringBackOurGirls campaign was launched, supported by then-U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife. Although some of the girls have been rescued over time in exchange for Boko Haram fighters in prison, more than 100 are still missing. It is believed that the missing girls were forced to marry Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa Forest or sold as sex slaves.

In the terror and conflict environment in Africa, women are not only subjected to sexual assault. Women on the continent are also used by terrorist and criminal organizations for operational purposes. Although women, who are often forcibly recruited into organizations, are often the weakest links in the organization's structure, they can usually play a critical role in achieving its strategic goals.

In recent years, terrorist organizations have increasingly used women to carry out attacks and gather intelligence because they are less likely to arouse suspicion, pass through checkpoints more easily, or hide weapons and bombs more easily because of the way they dress. In Nigeria, for example, a female Boko Haram suicide bomber attacked a crowd watching a football match in Borno state in June 2019, killing nearly 30 people. In July 2024, another female Boko Haram suicide bomber infiltrated a wedding party in Gwoza, killing 32 people.

Social economic outcomes

In addition, the growing insecurity caused by civil wars and terrorism in Africa has forced millions of women to leave their homes. Today, Africa has approximately 30 million internally displaced persons and refugees. This represents almost a third of all internally displaced people in the world. Most of the displaced live in camps in countries with severe security problems, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Nigeria. Many women living in these camps face inadequate health conditions, lack of access to reproductive health services and the risk of sexual abuse.

Women living in the shadow of conflict and terror in Africa lose their economic freedom due to security problems and bear the burden of supporting their families. In societies where men are killed or engaged in military combat, economic and social responsibilities fall to women. Women are usually involved in agriculture and livestock to ensure the survival of war-torn communities. However, work in these sectors is usually carried out under tough conditions due to a lack of infrastructure and security risks. For example, attacks by the terrorist organization Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria have disrupted economic activities such as agriculture and trade. In the absence of abducted men or young people who have joined the organization, women have been forced to engage in farming or small-scale trading under threat of attack by the organization to support their families. However, these women's economic opportunities are usually limited in areas controlled by the organization, further perpetuating the cycle of poverty.

The impact of ongoing terrorism and civil conflicts on women in Africa reveals a deep connection between gender inequality and humanitarian crises caused by conflict. From Sudan to Nigeria, Somalia to the Central African Republic, women are targets of violence not only physically but also psychologically and socially. The use of rape as a war tactic, in particular, deeply shakes not only women’s bodies but also the fabric of communities. The sexual violence, abuse and socioeconomic deprivation that women experience have lasting effects on family structures, cultural ties and local communities across the continent.

Despite this tragedy, women often shoulder the burden of families and communities struggling with crises. It is imperative that efforts to strengthen the social and economic role of women in conflict zones be made a key priority for humanitarian efforts. The establishment of health and support centers by the U.N. and other actors in Sudan to prevent sexual violence against women represents an important first step. However, it is clear that more comprehensive international cooperation is needed to ensure the sustainability of such steps and to protect women's rights. Indeed, alleviating women's suffering and restoring human dignity in conflict settings will be an important step toward global peace and security.