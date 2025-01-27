Despite what detractors may assert, Canadian politics is full of intrigue, rapid twists and turns and unabashed backtracking. Especially now, as preparations are underway for the looming 2025 Canadian Federal Election, politicking is at its finest. With the resignation of Canada’s former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, politics in Canada was thrown into a dizzying tailspin. Worse, the vultures were circling, and they swooped down to ensure former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s political future ended abruptly. Of course, he tried to put up a fight, but he was struggling against the wrong opponent. He had no choice but to capitulate. And this is what is so troubling about the forthcoming election in Canada. It is really about what kind of future Canadians envision. In a way, it is a tussle between progressive politics and regressive authoritarianism, inclusion and exclusion, acceptance and rejection.

Leader with misdeeds

To begin, you have Canada’s very own tiny Conservative firebrand and self-proclaimed maestro of rhyme Pierre "Axe the Tax" Poilievre who has refused to support a Liberal tax break calling it a "gimmick." Unsurprisingly, millions of Canadians began raising eyebrows about how Pierre would sabotage a law that was advantageous to millions. Not only that, but he’s also being called out for his anti-climate agenda after the arrest of climate activists outside his home. “They were at the official residence to deliver a simple, but strong message to Pierre Poilievre,” Greenpeace Canada spokesperson Laura Bergamo said. “What plan does he have to protect people from climate change? So far he has only said what he will do to protect polluters.”

Then, he accused Trudeau of being “too busy to condemn a violent Hamas takeover of our streets” when deliberately mischaracterizing an Anti-NATO rally in Montreal. Recklessly, he accused Trudeau of transforming Canada into “a playground for foreign interference.” Absurd, considering Pierre won't get the top-level security clearance needed to personally view classified documents on foreign interference. Such are the rambunctious ramblings of man with no rhyme, rhythm or reason to lead Canada into the future.

However, most troubling is his refusal to honor Canadian obligations to the International Criminal Court of which Canada is a founding member, his intimidations to defund the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and, worst of all, his threat to end universal health care. In the words of the National Secretary-Treasurer of Canada’s Union of Public Employees (CUPE) “Poilievre calls himself a champion of the working class, but it’s a lie. In his 20 years as a politician, he has voted against the interests of the working people at every opportunity.”

Poilievre's ideals for Canada

First, as a "genocide" raged uncontrollably in Gaza for over a year, and the cease-fire remains on shifting grounds, Canadians are confronted with an uncomfortable truth: does politics trump principles? The Geneva Conventions, international human rights law and the rules-based international order rest on a shared commitment to the highest moral and legal standards upheld by corresponding multilateral institutions. Disregarding it upsets the entire established global order and has provoked the overwhelming majority of the world to condemn the hypocrisy of many Western countries who refuse to denounce the crimes.

But, that is precisely what Canada will do under Pierre Poilievre – help dismantle the global system of justice and accountability. For that reason, renowned Jewish scholar Norman Finkelstein stated “If you deny any food, fuel, water or electricity to a captive population sealed off from the world in the huge concentration camp, then you are in effect issuing a death sentence on that population,” In other words, Canada under Poilievre would ignore the International Criminal Court’s mandate and thumb one’s nose at the very fabric of the international order. Rightly, both Trudeau and New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh took a principled stand and stated that Canada will abide by the stipulations of the ICC. Of course, Pierre would not, calling it "ridiculous" while denigrating both the Liberals and NDP. Lester B. Pearson would be turning in his grave.

Second, a consistent, unforgiving gripe for Pierre and his rag-tag band of right-wing ideologues is to decry the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and threaten to defund it. Exploring that, Jessica Johnson - a senior fellow at the Centre for Media, Technology & Democracy at the Max Bell School for Public Policy at McGill University conducted a survey to investigate Canadian opinions “toward(s) public media.” The results, to say the least, were shocking.

“A significant majority of people, 78 percent of Canadians, want the CBC to continue. That includes 67 percent of Canadians who identify as Conservative.” So much for Pierre being in touch with the average Canadian. What really irks him and his ilk, is the commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion that has become the foundation of the CBC. Pierre would much rather relive imaginary days in which he plays a cowboy savior while fighting the Indigenous natives. His narrow worldview denigrates Canadians from all walks of life – especially non-Europeans, and demands they "commit" to an imaginary Western ideal that he is unable to follow.

Third, and perhaps the worst instance of the lacquey Pierre putting his foot in his mouth was when he bizarrely dared Singh to find examples of him voting to cut Canadians’ health care. Pitifully, Poilievre stood next to former conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper and voted to cut $43,5 billion in health care transfers to provinces and territories in 2012. In 2023, he voted to cut funding for surgery and emergency room wait times by $196.1 billion. More recently, Poilievre also voted to stop the dental care program and the pharmacare program that will start by providing free diabetes and birth control medications. People in politics should be careful of what they ask for. This is just another instance of big money attempting to derail social programs for marginalized and underprivileged groups.

As elections in Canada are heating up, it is clear that no party has been able to capture the imagination of the people. The Conservatives have been unable to seize the opportunity of being led by a bumbling braggart as they are. Liberal infighting has crippled the party from inside as they seek a new leader. The NDP is out of touch with a majority of Canadians. Yet, with opinion polls predicting a Conservative majority, the future is troubling. Poilievre is anti-universal health care, anti-affordable child care, anti-women’s rights, anti-pension, anti-science, anti-union, anti-CBC, anti-gun control, anti-environment and anti-immigrant. It’s time to realize he is anti-Canadian.