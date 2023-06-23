Pray tell, would you dare reenter the political arena in a land where the count of your defeats has blurred into a vague haze, lost amid the fog of your extraordinary indifference? Very few would. Yet, one name quickly comes to mind.

I am referring to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairperson of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Türkiye's main opposition party. He took over the CHP’s leadership position in 2010 and has held onto it with unwavering determination ever since.

The party he presides over is not an ordinary political organization; it is the founding party of modern Türkiye. It is traditionally prestigious, strategic and significant. For its loyal supporters, the party embodies the core values of the republic, safeguarding the nation's foundational principles and serving as the last bastion in the quest to restore the country to its default state. The CHP considers itself a democratic savior.

Boats carrying supporters of the Republican People's Party (CHP) sail through the Bosporus, ahead of the June 12 parliamentary elections, in Istanbul, Türkiye, June 4, 2011. (Reuters Photo)

However, not everyone has the same opinion. The CHP is subject to diverse labels and perceptions that vary significantly. It has been described as leftist, Jacobin, center left, social democrat, nationalist, elitist, reactionary and even far-right. Numerous adjectives have been employed and a multitude of interpretations, comments and analyses have been put forth thus far regarding the CHP, underscoring the divisive divisions within Turkish society when it comes to this particular party.

Back in 1923, during a congress held in the year of its founding, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk promoted the CHP, then known as the "People's Party" ("Halk Fırkası" in Turkish), as an inclusive umbrella formation. Atatürk declared that it would “serve as a school, imparting political education to citizens,” “actively striving to secure the rights, opportunities, progress and well-being of all social classes.”

Yet, seven years after the CHP’s founding, Atatürk, as renowned historian Kemal Karpat stated in an interview, found he needed to curb the CHP "because he could no longer manage it." According to Karpat, Türkiye's second Prime Minister Fethi Okyar founded the Liberal Republican Party ("Serbest Cumhuriyet Fırkası" in Turkish) at Atatürk's request during the early years of the Turkish republic “to restrain the CHP.”

İdris Küçükömer, a late professor who formulated a different understanding of the CHP ideology during his lifetime, asserted a thought-provoking twist about the CHP, stating, "In Türkiye, left is right and right is left." In other words, the CHP is perceived as a right-wing entity concealed within the guise of left-wing ideology.

During his tenure as a Daily Sabah columnist in December 2015, Fahrettin Altun, now serving as the communications head of the Republic of Türkiye, elucidated the essence of Kemalist modernization – an ideology deeply ingrained in the foundational principles of the CHP. Altun emphasized its widespread acceptance among not only the civilian and military bureaucracy but also the pro-Western elite, underscoring its influential reach. Author of the book "Modernization Theory: A Critical Introduction," Altun said the Kemalist modernization understanding "is fed from the three main sources of the Comte-Durkheim tradition that found a response in the Türkiye of the 1930s, the modernization theory of 1950s America and the leftist conservatism of 1960s Türkiye." According to him, "The clearest tone within the Kemalist modernization paradigm is the one assembled from French social thought, the societal vision represented by Auguste Comte and Emile Durkheim, which has formed the main vein of hegemonic modernization and societal understanding in Turkish political culture."

Turkish soldiers stand at attention in front of the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk during a commemoration ceremony marking the 66th anniversary of his death, in Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2004. (Reuters Photo)

In his column published in July 2020 on the website of the socialist Birikim magazine, Tanıl Bora, a political scientist and author, highlighted the existence of "two main tendencies" observed within the CHP since the mid-1960s. “One of these tendencies, which I will refer to as the 'Confidence Party,' is characterized by a statist and nationalist Kemalism (the writer uses the term “Atatürkçülük” in the original Turkish text), with a political philosophy that can be defined as conservative-republican. Nationalism represented its 'modern' version, and for a long time, it brought the Confidence Party to power within the CHP. The other tendency is a social democratic or, in the broadest sense, a democratic inclination encompassing various shades (ranging from those leaning towards socialism to social-liberals, from 'humanists' to left-populists...).”

The CHP’s devoted base takes pride in its association with Atatürk, hailing it as "Atatürk's party.” Critics view it as the "people's party despite the people's will." Consequently, the CHP's identity remains a subject of contention, further exacerbating the political divisions.

Given the perplexity among Turks, one can only imagine the state of confusion among Western pundits who, for the most part, lack a comprehensive understanding of the true essence of the CHP. The complexities surrounding the party defy simple categorization or easy explanations. In the realm of social sciences, the equation "two plus two equals four" does not hold true when it comes to deciphering the intricacies of the CHP's case.

Within this complex political landscape, Kılıçdaroğlu has defied the odds, successfully maintaining his grip on power for an extended period. Surviving and thriving in the political jungle of Türkiye is no easy feat. However, when examining Kılıçdaroğlu's success, it is crucial to question the nature of that success.

Skeptic of logic

Throughout the annals of political history, we have witnessed numerous examples of leaders who gracefully bow out after an election loss, recognizing the need for fresh perspectives and a change in leadership. Yet, Kılıçdaroğlu defies this conventional wisdom, clinging to his seat with a fervor that can only be described as a mix of emotions and a tragic lack of self-awareness.

It is an undisputed fact that elections serve as a vital democratic process, providing citizens with an opportunity to choose their representatives and chart the course of their nation. However, it appears that the CHP chairperson views these electoral contests as mere inconveniences, mere blips on the radar of his grandiose self-image. Time and time again, the people have spoken, and time and time again, he has chosen to ignore their resounding verdict.

One would think that after a string of failures, a moment of reflection and introspection would be in order. Alas, introspection seems to be a foreign concept to him as he remains firmly ensconced in his ivory tower of denial.

As we delve deeper into the psyche of Kılıçdaroğlu, one can't help but wonder: What drives him to insist on this futile pursuit? Is it a misplaced sense of entitlement? A delusion of grandeur? Or perhaps a pathological aversion to change? Whatever the underlying cause may be, it is clear that the chairperson has become a living embodiment of the adage, "insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu poses during an interview with Reuters in the capital Ankara, Türkiye, Sept. 8, 2010. (Reuters Photo)

In the realm of politics, adaptability is key. A leader must possess the humility to acknowledge mistakes, the wisdom to learn from them, and the courage to step aside when the people have spoken. Kılıçdaroğlu, however, seems to have missed this memo entirely. Instead, he clings to power like a drowning man clutching at a sinking ship.

As the specter of Kılıçdaroğlu's continued leadership looms over the CHP, it is crucial to examine the broader implications of his refusal to relinquish power. Beyond the party itself, his insistence not to step down weakens the very foundations of democracy and fuels public disillusionment.

His attitude sets a dangerous precedent for the future of political accountability. If leaders can persist in their roles despite repeated failures, what message does that send to the next generation of aspiring politicians? It undermines the importance of meritocracy, discourages fresh perspectives and perpetuates a cycle of stagnation that hinders progress.

At a time when the Turkish nation faces pressing challenges, from economic disparities to security threats, the need for visionary and inclusive leadership in Türkiye’s political opposition has never been greater. Both the government and society are in desperate need of a logical and rational main opposition.

The time for change is now. The CHP stands at a crossroads, and the choices made in the coming days and months will shape not only the destiny of the party but also the fate of the nation.