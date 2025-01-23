In international relations, the speeches and statements of heads of state and government are among the most significant elements to which great importance is attributed. Due to this characteristic, discourse analysis has become a valuable research method in political science. Teun A. van Dijk, in his seminal work "What is Political Discourse Analysis?" (1998) defines political discourse as “the texts and speeches of professional politicians or political institutions, such as presidents, prime ministers and other members of government, parliaments, or political parties, at both local, national and international levels.” From this perspective, analyzing the discourse of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his joint interview on the country’s public television on Jan. 7, 2025, provides a valuable opportunity for such an examination. In this interview, Aliyev made important statements on various issues, including the Zangezur Corridor and the situation in Gaza and Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations.

Azerbaijan’s D-8 membership

Aliyev began his speech by addressing questions on domestic politics and the COP29 conference held in Azerbaijan. He then focused on Azerbaijan’s membership in the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization. Aliyev emphasized Ankara’s support for Baku regarding Azerbaijan’s D-8 membership with the following statements: “Türkiye has supported our membership from the very first day. About seven or eight years ago, I attended the D-8 summit in Türkiye as a guest at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Since then, Azerbaijan’s membership has remained on the agenda. However, achieving this required a consensus among all member countries, which was finally reached.” While discussing the D-8, Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s status as a valuable member of the Islamic world, emphasizing the country’s consistent defense of Muslim countries’ interests in all international organizations, including the United Nations. He also noted that Azerbaijan has been at the forefront of supporting the Palestinian people. Furthermore, Aliyev stated that following the fall of the Assad regime and the establishment of a new government in Syria, Azerbaijan was the second country (after Türkiye) to provide humanitarian aid to the nation. Highlighting that the existing global system has become outdated and a new world order is emerging, the president of Azerbaijan underscored the growing significance of the Organization of Turkic States and the D-8 as emerging powers and influential actors.

Allies on all fronts

Aliyev’s remarks on topics ranging from France’s activities in the Caucasus to Armenia’s armament during a nearly three-hour interview on Jan. 7 offered valuable insights into the country’s foreign policy.

One of the key issues Aliyev emphasized in the interview was the evolving situation in Syria. Highlighting Ankara’s pivotal role in the region, Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan would stand alongside Türkiye in the reconstruction of Syria. He expressed satisfaction with the changes in Syria and noted that the improving relations between Türkiye and Syria’s new government bring happiness to Azerbaijan. President Aliyev’s remarks on the shared interests of Türkiye and Azerbaijan were particularly noteworthy.

“As an ally of Türkiye, we are always, in every way, on their side and the Turkish side knows this. Türkiye stands with us in every way and on every issue and we stand with them. Our Declaration of Alliance is enriched with new elements every day. Returning to the question you just asked about the D-8, Türkiye has been our greatest supporter. Türkiye was the first to congratulate us. Therefore, what is in Türkiye’s interest is also in our interest. Our security is the same, our interests are the same and our future is the same, both in the Middle East and Europe,” he said.

Aliyev highlighted that the Assad regime had sided with Armenia in the Caucasus, referencing the correspondence between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Assad. He also recalled the high-level exchanges between the two countries during the Assad era, involving foreign ministers, parliamentary speakers and deputies. Furthermore, the president dedicated a significant portion of the interview to discussing the situation in the Caucasus.

Zangezur Corridor will be opened

Recalling the Second Karabakh War, Aliyev highlighted the dangers posed by Armenia’s ongoing armament process. He noted that Azerbaijan has allocated 4 billion manats ($2.35 billion) for reconstructing Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur and 8.4 billion manats for addressing military and security issues. It is worth noting that this expenditure, amounting to approximately $7.5 billion at the current exchange rate, is indeed a significant point that warrants attention. He emphasized that Azerbaijan could have invested even more in reconstruction but was compelled to prioritize military concerns due to Armenia’s armament activities.

In a pointed remark, Aliyev criticized the European Union’s peace fund for financing Armenia’s armament and revealed that Azerbaijan had been informed this practice would likely continue. He warned that Armenia’s continued militarization risks sparking new tensions in the Caucasus. The Azerbaijani president emphasized his country’s desire for peace in the Caucasus while criticizing the role of extra-regional actors, such as France, in supporting escalatory actions in the region. Drawing parallels with the current situation in Syria, Aliyev reiterated the importance of opening the Zangezur Corridor.

“The Armenian leadership should take this into account. Do not forget that their close ally in the Middle East, the Assad dictatorship, has already been and will continue to be thrown into the dustbin of history, so do the right thing. We, Azerbaijan, are not a source of danger for them. We want peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus; let them not hinder us. They should not create a geographical barrier between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. The Zangezur corridor must and will be opened. The sooner they realize this, the better. We cannot remain in this situation. Why should we go to Nakhchivan, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan, in different ways? We must have a direct relationship and this relationship does not question Armenia’s sovereignty. They need to fulfill the provisions of the Nov. 10 Declaration,” Aliyev said.

SOCAR’s investment plan

Based on the details of Aliyev’s interview, his statements collectively underline the strategic partnership and mutual interests of the two nations. Recent developments in Azerbaijan’s relations with Türkiye demonstrate that Aliyev’s rhetoric aligns closely with his foreign policy actions.

One of the most significant outcomes of this alignment is the announcement by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) of a $7 billion investment plan in Türkiye’s petrochemical sector. This announcement, detailed by SOCAR CEO Elchin Ibadov on Jan. 6, 2025 (just one day before President Aliyev’s interview), offers valuable insight into the future direction of Turkish-Azerbaijani energy cooperation. This development is consistent with Aliyev’s emphasis on the Shusha Declaration during his interview and serves as a tangible step toward deepening Azerbaijan’s partnership with Türkiye. Furthermore, Aliyev’s phone call with Erdoğan on Jan. 8, 2025, shortly after the interview, reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to enhancing cooperation in all fields under the “two states, one nation” principle. These actions clearly demonstrate the alignment between Aliyev’s discourse and his concrete steps in foreign policy.