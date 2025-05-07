Zero-waste diplomacy around the world is a growing form of environmental soft power. Countries and leaders are increasingly using waste reduction and sustainability efforts as tools to build international influence, shape global policy and foster cooperation. First lady Emine Erdoğan has been a prominent advocate for environmental sustainability through zero waste. She has taken this initiative to the international stage and gave a promise to the world by saying, “It is in our hands to save the world.”

Zero waste is not just an environmental initiative – it’s a framework that can drive international diplomacy and cooperation. At its core, zero waste challenges societies to rethink how materials are produced, consumed and discarded, aiming to eliminate waste through circular systems. This shared goal offers countries a non-political, universally relevant platform to collaborate on sustainable technologies, trade in recycled materials and set global standards for production and packaging. No nation can tackle it in isolation as waste often crosses borders – through oceans, air and global supply chains. Therefore, joint efforts in policy-making, education and innovation become crucial. These collaborations can ease geopolitical tensions by shifting focus toward mutual interests: protecting ecosystems, reducing costs and securing long-term resource stability. Zero waste, then, is not only a path toward environmental resilience but also a tool for building trust, cooperation and diplomatic ties in an increasingly interdependent world.

Zero waste diplomacy represents a new frontier in international relations, where environmental sustainability becomes a foundation for cooperation rather than competition. As nations grapple with climate change, resource scarcity and pollution, adopting zero waste practices opens opportunities for knowledge sharing, joint innovation and economic partnerships in areas like green technology, sustainable packaging and waste-to-energy solutions. It also creates a space for soft power – countries leading by example can influence global norms and inspire others to follow suit. By aligning environmental goals with diplomatic strategy, zero waste diplomacy encourages a more interconnected and responsible global community, where collective action is not only necessary but also politically and economically beneficial.

Emine Erdoğan's initiative

In recent years, few global environmental efforts have drawn as much attention from the diplomatic world as Türkiye’s zero waste movement – an initiative that Erdoğan has championed. What began as a domestic campaign to tackle pollution and promote sustainability has grown into a globally recognized model of environmental diplomacy. The first lady has leveraged her role not only to push for national reform but also to lead international dialogue on waste management and climate responsibility.

Launched in 2017 under her leadership, the Zero Waste Project was Türkiye’s answer to the growing problem of unsustainable consumption and inadequate waste disposal. The concept was straightforward: reduce the amount of waste generated, encourage recycling and reuse, and embed sustainable practices into everyday life – from households to public institutions.

The project quickly gained momentum. Thousands of public buildings and schools adopted zero waste systems within a few years. Campaigns encouraged individuals to reduce single-use plastics, while recycling and composting were promoted at every level of society. By 2023, Türkiye had significantly increased its national recycling rate and conserved vast amounts of resources, from trees to water.

Expanding the mission

What makes the Zero Waste Project stand out isn’t just its success within Türkiye – it’s how Emine Erdoğan transformed it into a vehicle for international cooperation and awareness. She recognized early on that waste and pollution are not confined by borders. Global problems need global solutions, and she began advocating for environmental action on international platforms.

This diplomacy took various forms. She met with world leaders, participated in U.N. summits and organized international forums centered on sustainability. One of the most notable developments came in 2023, when the U.N. declared March 30 as International Zero Waste Day – an initiative largely driven by Türkiye’s advocacy. With the support of over 100 countries, the resolution marked a major win for the movement, reflecting how a domestic policy could influence global agendas.

Under Erdoğan’s guidance, the Zero Waste Project earned significant praise and awards from key international organizations. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) recognized the initiative for its alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, especially those related to responsible consumption and climate action.

Other acknowledgments followed. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) honored the campaign with a “Zero Waste, Zero Hunger” award, linking the project to global food security by emphasizing the importance of reducing food waste. U.N.-Habitat named Türkiye a “Waste Wise Cities Global Champion,” citing the initiative’s effectiveness in urban waste management. These honors were more than symbolic – they legitimized the campaign’s results and provided a platform to expand its reach.

The first lady’s success is praised internationally because by focusing on a common concern – waste – she has created opportunities for countries to collaborate, regardless of their political differences. Her brand of diplomacy avoids the polarizing debates that often define international relations. Instead, it focuses on shared interests and universal goals. Emine Erdoğan’s Zero Waste diplomacy demonstrates how soft power and environmental leadership can go hand in hand. By making sustainability a national priority and a foreign policy focus, she has positioned Türkiye as a leader in a field that is only becoming more urgent. Her work shows that diplomacy isn’t just about treaties and negotiations – it can also be about setting an example, inspiring action and building a shared future.

Under the leadership of Erdoğan, Türkiye has taken a prominent role in promoting zero waste as both a national priority and a diplomatic tool. She launched the project to drastically reduce waste generation and improve recycling systems across the country. Her advocacy has turned the initiative into a symbol of Türkiye’s commitment to environmental sustainability, gaining international recognition, including support from the U.N. By framing zero waste as a shared global responsibility, Erdoğan has used the project to strengthen Türkiye’s diplomatic ties, positioning the country as a leader in environmental reform among developing nations. Her efforts have helped shift the narrative from zero waste being a purely domestic concern to a platform for global cooperation, where Türkiye not only sets an example but also fosters dialogue, partnerships and joint action on climate and sustainability issues.