When the Cold War ended, many believed a long era of peace and security was about to begin. Yet the hope for a unipolar order and stability quickly faded. Instead of globally constructed cooperation, the world has witnessed regional wars, great power rivalries, deepening inequalities and paralyzed institutions. The system intended to deliver justice has become a source of injustice. The decision-making of the U.N. Security Council is often blocked by bestowed interests of the permanent five, while millions suffer from hunger, war and forced displacement. Rather than addressing crises decisively, many world leaders allow them to linger unresolved.

In this turbulent era, Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has charted a different path. Erdoğan’s articles recently published in Newsweek, People’s Daily, Nikkei Shimbun, El Pais and Al-Jazeera serve as landmarks of this vision. Addressing audiences across continents, these pieces collectively outline what could be termed an international relations manifesto. At its heart lies what has come to be coined the Erdoğan Doctrine, built on three pillars: independence, humanitarian diplomacy and the role of a civilizational bridge.

From Gaza to the Far East

President Erdoğan’s article in Newsweek encapsulates the essence of Türkiye’s global vision; his well-known phrase “The world is bigger than five” is more than a saying; it is a thorough objection to the structural injustices of today’s international order. From the Syrian war to hunger in Africa, from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to the atrocities in Gaza, the Security Council’s paralysis demonstrates a dysfunctional setting of the system. Erdoğan calls for reforming this body, making it more inclusive, fair and representative. Türkiye is not just pointing out problems; it has also put forward concrete solutions. The Black Sea Grain Initiative stands as a powerful example. Owing to this diplomatic effort, millions of tons of grain reached global markets and helped avert famine in vulnerable regions. Türkiye has also hosted prisoner exchanges, peace talks and cease-fire efforts. As Erdoğan underlined in Newsweek, building a fairer international system is no longer a distant aspiration; it is an urgent necessity.

Throughout all five articles, one theme stands out: Gaza. From Newsweek and El Pais to People’s Daily, Nikkei Shimbun and Al-Jazeera, Erdoğan describes Gaza as more than a Palestinian tragedy. It is, he argues, a test of humanity itself. In his Al-Jazeera op-ed, he states this most directly. As women and children are killed, hospitals are reduced to rubble and hunger is turned into a weapon of war, the world’s silence becomes unbearable. Erdoğan condemns this indifference as "a double standard that strikes at the conscience of humanity." The West’s readiness to act on Ukraine while remaining passive on Gaza, he argues, undermines the reliability of the entire architecture of international relations. His message is clear; the only viable solution is the two-state formula, a sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. Erdoğan’s call to "recognize Palestine" goes beyond diplomatic language; it represents a direct appeal to the moral responsibility of the international community. Türkiye has reinforced this call through concrete action – sending vast quantities of humanitarian aid, treating wounded Palestinians in its hospitals, and pursuing diplomacy across all platforms to press for a cease-fire.

At its core, the Erdoğan Doctrine also emphasizes independence as a defining principle. This independence does not mean turning away from the West or aligning blindly with the East. Instead, it reflects a foreign policy that prioritizes Türkiye’s own interests, diversifies partnerships and avoids dependence on any single axis. In his article for People’s Daily, Erdoğan presented Türkiye-China relations as part of this perspective. Grounded in thousands of years of civilizational heritage, their cooperation rests on mutual trust and a win-win approach. He emphasized that Türkiye’s active participation in organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization reflects its commitment to strengthening inclusive multilateralism. Rather than passively reacting to crises, Türkiye seeks to shape its outcomes. For Erdoğan, independence is less about standing apart and more about maintaining balance and adaptability.

Erdoğan’s pieces for Nikkei Shimbun and El Pais emphasize Türkiye’s role as a bridge between civilizations. Through Nikkei Shimbun, he invoked a defining moment: the 1890 Ertuğrul tragedy, when Japanese fishermen’s bravery laid the foundations of Turkish-Japanese solidarity. In that moment, Erdoğan argued, remains a symbol of shared humanity. He further emphasized the mutual solidarity displayed during natural disasters in both nations, underscoring that Türkiye and Japan are connected not only strategically but also through shared human values. In El Pais, Erdoğan revisited the Alliance of Civilizations initiative, launched jointly with Spain. This project embodies a vision that treats differences as richness, not as sources of conflict.

Humanitarian diplomacy doctrine

A recurring theme across all five essays is humanitarian diplomacy. Today, Türkiye ranks as the world’s largest humanitarian donor in proportion to its national income, with initiatives ranging from sheltering millions of Syrian refugees to supporting development projects in Africa and delivering aid to displaced populations in Asia. In his El Pais article, Erdoğan described humanitarian aid as "the voice of our shared conscience." For him, it represents the highest form of diplomacy. While statecraft often revolves around cold calculations, humanitarian diplomacy directly touches lives. Türkiye’s work in Gaza, Somalia and Rohingya camps illustrates this principle in practice.

In his remarks marking World Humanitarian Day, Erdoğan described humanitarian diplomacy as a hopeful message for Europe, underscoring that ‘humanitarian aid must be seen not as politics, but as a moral duty.’ Erdoğan defines Türkiye’s "compassion beyond borders" as a vision that heals wounds and builds bridges between cultures, with trust as the most enduring shield against future conflicts. Humanitarian diplomacy, Erdoğan insists, is what makes Türkiye resonate on the world stage. Justice and compassion, he argues, leave a deeper mark than military might or economic strength ever could.

Together, the five essays reveal the full scope of the Erdoğan Doctrine. It is built first on independence, a strategy that balances NATO membership with stronger ties to Russia, China, Africa and Asia-Pacific. It is anchored as well in humanitarian diplomacy, which places Türkiye at the forefront of global aid, standing firmly with the oppressed and vulnerable, and it carries the vision of Türkiye as a civilizational bridge, stretching from Spain to Japan, where dialogue and coexistence prevail over conflict. These principles combine to explain Türkiye’s rise as a decisive voice in world affairs.

Through these writings, Erdoğan puts forward not just the aspirations of a nation but the moral leadership of a figure whose message echoes across continents. President Erdoğan’s pieces in leading international outlets go beyond mere reflections on current affairs; together, they articulate a manifesto for a renewed global order, one that Erdoğan envisions as being grounded in truth, justice and solidarity. “Erdoğan’s Manifesto for International Relations in the Age of Flux” is far more than the vision of one leader; it is a blueprint for a just world yet to be built. Should the global community take this call seriously, the path may lead to a more equitable, humane and peaceful international order. Türkiye, for its part, declares its readiness to assume both the moral and political responsibilities of such a future. As Erdoğan has noted, "Without truth, fairness, and solidarity, humanity cannot secure an honorable future."