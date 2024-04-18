Romania stands at a pivotal moment in its democratic journey, facing a critical test of its commitment to upholding democratic principles. The recent actions of the socialist government, led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, have ignited a firestorm of criticism and concern among citizens.

The decision to alter the electoral calendar, particularly the proposed simultaneous merger of local and European elections, has raised serious questions about the government's respect for democratic norms. Originally scheduled for September, the local elections have now been rescheduled for June, creating a parallel system of mayors and city councilors. This move not only violates established electoral practices but also threatens to plunge Romania into administrative chaos. Allowing ruling officials to simultaneously serve as elected representatives for nearly three months could seriously undermine the governance framework and erode public trust.

The government's actions can be seen as a betrayal of public trust and a direct challenge to the foundations of democracy. Romania has worked hard to transition from its tumultuous political past and must not allow itself to slide back into authoritarianism.

Government's troubling tactics

The fears are not unfounded. The government's maneuvers have raised concerns of a return to the dark days of the communist era, where elections were mere formalities, and the voice of the people was silenced. By subverting the electoral process, the government is not only undermining the core principles of a free and fair democratic system but also eroding public confidence in the democratic process itself.

It is crucial that Romania's democratic integrity be upheld at all costs. The government must listen to the voices of its citizens and respect the nation's constitution. Anything less would be a betrayal of the hard-won freedoms that the Romanian people have fought so hard to achieve.

Romania must remain a beacon of democracy in a region where democratic values are under threat. The world is watching, and Romania's response to this challenge will shape its democratic future for generations to come. The time to act is now before it is too late.

In this context, the unity of conservatives is not just a strategic advantage but a moral imperative, offering a clear path out of the country's political gridlock. My party, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), stands at the forefront of this movement, emerging as a key player in shaping the nation's future. As a party deeply rooted in our people's values and traditions, we are committed to defending and promoting these principles in the face of increasing ideological challenges.

One of the primary challenges we face is the rise of ideologies such as neo-Marxism, transhumanism, cancel culture, woke movements and the pervasive influence of the Soros Foundation's propaganda. These ideologies not only undermine our cultural and national identity but also threaten the very fabric of our society. They seek to erode the values that have sustained us for generations and replace them with a divisive and destructive agenda.

Safeguarding core values

As conservatives, we have a duty to protect our country and continent from these harmful influences. We must stand firm in defense of our core values, including traditional family values, national sovereignty and the rule of law. We cannot afford to compromise on these principles, for they are the foundation upon which our society is built.

At the heart of our mission is a commitment to unity. We believe that by coming together as conservatives, we can overcome the challenges that face us and build a brighter future for our nation. Through unity, we can forge a path forward that honors our past, preserves our present and secures our future.

The AUR is proud to lead this charge. We are dedicated to bringing together conservatives from all walks of life to defend our values and defend our country against the forces that seek to undermine it. Together, we can build a stronger, more united Romania, grounded in the principles that have guided us for centuries.

In my view, the unity among conservatives is not only crucial for Romania but also resonates in the halls of power in Brussels.

In Europe, there is a growing sense that a change in leadership at the European level is necessary to address the bloc's numerous challenges, including protests, economic crises, and the overall direction of the EU. I believe that now is the time for us to seize this opportunity for change.

I am optimistic about the prospect of unity among conservative parties in Europe. There is a palpable "wind of change" in the air, and I hope that we can unite under one banner to effectively advocate for our conservative values and address the pressing issues facing our continent.

Unity is not just a political strategy; it reflects our shared values and goals. By coming together, we can amplify our voices and offer a compelling vision for Europe's future. The time for unity is now, and I am committed to working toward this goal with my fellow conservatives across Europe.