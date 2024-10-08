Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participated as a guest at the Anadolu Agency (AA) Editor's Desk on Sept. 18 and at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) on Sept. 20, where he shared updates and evaluations regarding Turkish foreign policy and current developments. He discussed the public dynamics of Türkiye's diplomatic relations and the decisions made in response to ongoing wars, crises and problems in the international arena. SETA, one of the leading research think tanks in Turkish diplomacy, and AA, known for its strong capabilities in international news gathering and processing, have significantly contributed to strengthening Türkiye's international relations policies.

As is known, Israel's ongoing occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, attacks on Lebanon, the insecure and unstable situation in Syria, the Ukraine-Russia war, Europe's struggle against rising far-right extremism and the tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia are among the current global issues. In response to these challenges, Türkiye is working to structure and implement its foreign policy more effectively, given its geopolitical position and membership in various international organizations.

Israel's ongoing attacks and massacres against Palestinians have been escalating for decades, with few countries expressing concern about ending these atrocities. This reality prompts Türkiye to assume greater responsibility. With one of the most critical geostrategic locations in the world, Türkiye is initiating numerous pioneering efforts to mitigate the impact of crises on its borders and to promote stable governance among its neighbors.

Although Türkiye has reached a consensus on border security as a member of supranational security organizations like NATO, the wars of this century may be fought not only with military might but also through cyber threats.

Cyber threats, digital fascism

Examples of cyber threats include interactive applications such as frequently used internet databases, social networks and online banking transactions, all of which are highly vulnerable to cyber interventions. Recently, social media platforms like Instagram have been used to propagate what President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has termed "Digital Fascism." This propaganda appears to confirm Erdoğan’s assertion that wars are no longer fought with cannons and rifles but rather through cyber threats and pandemics. In response, Türkiye has begun preparing national software and digital security initiatives in an integrated manner.

The importance of these efforts is evident in Israel's use of cyber attack methods as a warfare strategy, such as remotely detonating Hezbollah pagers in Lebanon. The very attack killed hundreds of people and injuried others.This situation serves as both a message and an act of fear and intimidation, affecting countries worldwide and fostering a belief among citizens in the dangers posed by Israel's cyber capabilities. While the Israeli government has succeeded, to some extent, in demonstrating its use of warfare strategies across various domains, its aggressive behavior and massacres of the Palestinian people are diminishing its alliance power. Each unjust and cruel act may appear as a temporary victory, but it ultimately undermines Israel's strength and influence.

Similar to Israel, the misguided and violent strategies of countries worldwide render their foreign policies ineffective and weak. Foreign policy serves as a reflection of a country's identity, purpose and future on the global stage. Türkiye is among the few nations that recognize this truth. As Fidan stated, foreign policy decisions are made and implemented within the framework of a dynamic, original and robust philosophy. Türkiye’s foreign policy is shaped by contemporary technological and international developments, guided by an international relations approach aligned with the country's historical, geographical, cultural and economic context. This approach emphasizes the importance of think tanks, like SETA, in bridging academic knowledge with practical application. This connection is vital, as think tanks in security, intelligence, strategic studies, international relations, diplomacy and migration research play a crucial role in shaping Türkiye’s foreign policy.

Türkiye’s position on the global chessboard is evident in the breakthroughs, initiatives, decisions and practices it has undertaken over the past 22 years. Through a significant transformation process, Türkiye has enhanced its role and influence in both domestic dynamics and foreign policy by leading in the defense industry, agriculture, infrastructure, technological innovation and human rights protection, thereby instilling confidence among its citizens. This new foreign policy vision aims to establish Türkiye as an active player at both regional and global levels. Fidan emphasized that this vision prioritizes civilian security through humanitarian diplomacy, which contrasts sharply with the Middle East and African policies of major powers such as France, Russia and China. This new approach indicates that Türkiye is creating a novel model in international relations by solidifying its role on the global stage.

Israel, Syria and realism

Relatedly, the actions of Israel, led by its current genocidal government, are not only harming Palestine and the region but also adversely affecting its own country and citizens. As a result, thousands of Israelis protest daily, demanding the resignation of the government. These citizens understand that as long as the massacres and atrocities continue, they will suffer the most, facing the same fragmentation experienced by the Syrian regime. The disintegration process that began with the Syrian Civil War in 2011 is still ongoing. Although negotiations have been held regarding the safe return of Syrians currently seeking asylum in Türkiye and establishing secure borders, a meaningful agreement has yet to be reached. This situation creates problems for both countries and raises concerns about the future. In light of the ongoing wars and crises, it would be beneficial for Türkiye to develop a national policy philosophy to address unresolved issues and potential challenges.

The new dynamics expected to emerge from the upcoming American elections underscore the importance of playing the proper role in this global landscape and engaging in effective communication. As Fidan noted, while realist policies are generally applied in international relations, Türkiye adopts a policy grounded in virtue, which is increasingly taken seriously. This is especially relevant for the European Union, which has been shaken by the geostrategic fracture resulting from the U.K.'s departure, heightening the demand for Türkiye's policy vision.

In recent years, it has become realistic to expect that Türkiye’s proactive approach to international relations will position it as a protective and inclusive regional power within both the Turkic and Islamic worlds.