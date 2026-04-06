Israel’s military strategy is no longer confined to defense or limited operations. The war against Iran has evolved into a large-scale conflict in which the United States has been directly involved.

This situation brings two critical consequences: A regional war is turning into a crisis involving global powers, and every step Israel takes is making it increasingly controversial. And this is where the core contradiction emerges: A war that expands in the name of security is, in reality, accelerating Israel’s strategic isolation.

Each new front not only increases military risk but also raises political costs, strains alliances and erodes legitimacy.

The factor Israel ignores is that in the international system, power is not measured by military capacity alone. Legitimacy, perception and networks of relationships are just as decisive as firepower. At this point, Israel appears to be rapidly losing at least two of these three pillars.

Radicalized nation

Particularly after the Gaza process, Israel’s image in global public opinion has changed. Once framed as “a state with legitimate security concerns,” Israel is now increasingly seen in many capitals as an actor that uses disproportionate force and disregards international norms.

This change in international position is no longer confined to diplomatic language. It is visible on the streets. Global public opinion is now more vocal and far more critical.

Against this backdrop, a transformation has unfolded within Israel. A social climate has been gaining strength that dismisses criticism as hostility, excludes the outside world and constructs its own reality. Moderate, rational voices are gradually fading. In their place, sharper, more ideological and more rigid narratives are rising. Alongside the current leadership, more hardline tendencies have been gaining ground and this language is spreading across broader segments of society.

Today, a significant portion of the Israeli public appears aligned with the political line of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that has a cost.

Overlooking reactions

Once seen as one of the most open and Western-oriented cities in the Middle East, Tel Aviv is now perceived differently. The image of a globally integrated, liberal hub is giving way to a security-driven mindset that is increasingly closed to criticism and reactive toward the outside world.

External criticism is swiftly labeled as “anti-Semitism” or “double standards.” While this reflex may strengthen internal cohesion in the short term, it risks creating a dangerous form of strategic blindness in the long run, which would eventually bring isolation.

Isolation in the international system does not happen overnight. It unfolds step by step: First, public support erodes, then, political backing weakens. Finally, economic and strategic costs emerge.

Israel appears to have already moved through the first two stages. The growing fracture in Western public opinion is likely to translate into political pressure on governments over time.

The greatest risk for any state is misreading the outside world. Structures that over-believe their own narrative, interpret criticism as hostility and turn inward inevitably face reality, often abruptly. This trajectory recalls past examples such as North Korea and Iran.

The critical question for Israel today is clear: Is this isolation a deliberate strategy, or an uncontrolled drift? If it is the latter, the consequences will extend far beyond diplomacy. They will be economic, security-related and deeply societal.

Israel may still be militarily strong. But in the international system, legitimacy, balance and reason are as important as power. Above all, when the connection to reality is lost, even the strongest structures become fragile.