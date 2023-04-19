A working group of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stated in a report released on Aug. 9, 2021, that human activities were unequivocally the principal driver of changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere, or in other words, of climate change. Simply put, it is our responsibility to make the earth green.

As we near the end of Ramadan this year, it’s important to reflect on the impacts of climate change and the connection between the environment and Ramadan. So let’s take this opportunity to commit to making future Ramadans more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

The Holy Quran states that man was created as “the vicegerent on earth.” Therefore, Muslims believe humans are called to protect, cherish, care for and respect the earth and all of God’s creation.

While fasting is the key element of the blessed month, we must be more aware of the universal principles of mercy, compassion and respect for the earth that our faith advocates and asks us to implement.

Ramadan is a time of fasting, praying, and showing empathy for others, but more and more Muslims need to reflect on their relationship with the environment.

Before discussing Ramadan from the environmental perspective, let us first get enlightened about what Islam says about environmental protection.

Islamic view on environment

The exploitation of natural resources is posing a grave threat to the protection of the environment. Islam, which offers solutions to all the ills facing humans, greatly emphasizes protecting the environment. The Holy Quran shows the inherent value of creatures and life and how each creature in nature must be respected and cherished by human beings as their fellow beings. He created this natural world for His purpose, which confers upon the natural environment a sanctity that all believers must recognize. This means that all Believers must have the utmost care and respect toward nature.

God has created everything in this universe in due proportion and measured both quantitatively and qualitatively. So God has declared in the Holy Quran:

“Verily, all things have We created by measure” (Quran 54:49).

“...Everything to Him is measured.” (Quran 13:8)

Islam has attached much importance to protecting the environment asking its followers not to cut trees, pollute rivers, or contaminate the atmosphere. Prophet Muhammad taught people to live on less, to save animal and plant life, and to worship the Creator by being merciful to the creation. “If a Muslim plants a tree or sows seeds, and then a bird, or a person or an animal eats from it, it is regarded as a charitable gift (sadaqah) for him.” (Al Bukhari)

In Islam, man’s relation to the earth is seen as that of a custodian mainly responsible for improving the quality of life and guaranteeing a healthy environment. “Now, behold! Your Lord said to the angels: I am placing upon the earth a human successor to steward it.” (Quran 2:30).

Man must work toward the earth’s conservation, ensuring the sustainability of natural resources for future generations. In short, to be a Muslim is to pray (worship) and to be a custodian of (to develop earth).

Prophet Muhammad declared: “The world is beautiful and verdant, and verily God, be He exalted, has made you His stewards in it, and He sees how you acquit yourselves.” (Sahih Muslim)

God has created all the resources upon which life depends as a trust in our care. He has ordained sustenance for all people and all living beings. “And He has set within it mountains standing firm, and blessed it, and ordained in it its diverse sustenance in four days, alike for all that seek.” (Quran 41:10).

The Holy Quran is filled with over 6,000 verses, of which more than 500 talk about natural phenomena. God repeatedly calls on us to reflect on His signs, encompassing all aspects of nature, such as trees, mountains, deserts, seas, animals, birds, stars, the sun, the moon, and our hearts.

The Prophet had declared a 30-kilometer (18.64-mile) area around his city of Medina a protected grove, prohibiting the cutting down of trees within its borders. He prescribed picking up litter from the streets as an act of faith. He forbade cutting cedar trees in the desert that provided shade and shelter to animals. He calls upon us to be what God intended us to be, which is in harmony with nature. We can sum up the importance of the environment by quoting what the Prophet famously said: “Even if the ‘Day of Judgment’ should arrive and you are holding a sapling in your hand, plant it.”

Now let us come to green Ramadan. Ramadan offers an excellent opportunity to practice what Holy Quran and ahadith tell us. It is time for our scholars and environment experts to educate their congregations on the importance of environmental sustainability. Some awareness campaigns can be undertaken in this regard to ensure rewards from God.

Water and electricity consumption is high in mosques because worshippers spend more time there during Ramadan. Of course, spending more time in mosques is always rewarding, especially during Ramadan, but mosques should consider using LED lights and solar panels for electricity. These days many countries are building or converting existing mosques into green mosques.

Masjid Abu Ghuweileh and the Hamdan Al Qara Mosque in Jordan are fine examples intended to address conservation and climate challenges at a grassroots level. Many a time, I have witnessed fans and lights being left on when no worshipper sits at that particular place. Replacing incandescent lights with LED bulbs, which use much less energy and last much longer, has to be adopted. The mosque is the most appropriate place to encourage people to change their behavior and introduce them to renewable energy. Islam exhorts not to overspend or exceed our consumption, as the Holy Quran says: “But waste not by excess, for God loveth not the wasters.”

Green iftars

Water-saving techniques have to be incorporated at ablution points and Muslims should be made aware of using less water while making ablutions. Ramadan is the best time to focus on these aspects.

Besides water and electricity, food is another aspect that can make Ramadan green. Though suhur is always light, it is the iftar and dinner that people focus more on. Wastage of food, over-eating, and use of disposable plates at communal iftars are some common issues we must look into. Though efforts are made to make Ramadan environmentally sustainable in some places of the world, they are too few. Therefore, the community iftars need to be organized in a way as to reduce wastage and make an alternative to disposable plates.

In a few places in the United States, Muslims practice what is known as “green iftars,” which use reusable or recyclable materials and aim to avoid food waste. Arranging too much food at iftars should be avoided. The Prophet’s advice that Muslims should only fill one-third of their stomachs with food, with one-third reserved for liquid and the final one-third for air, will minimize the amount we consume. Even while breaking fast at a personal level, there is a need not to over-eat.

Another aspect we have witnessed in Ramadan is extravagant shopping toward the end of the month. Though the Prophet advises wearing new clothes if one can afford them, people tend to shop more than required. Therefore, we need to know that our consumption patterns affect the world around us.

So let us resolve from the next Ramadan onward to be the best possible stewards of the earth and be compassionate and respectful toward the diverse and beautiful elements of God’s unique creation. Only then can we make changes so that life on earth is lived with minimal disruption to nature. In a nutshell, the values and moralities of Islam play a key role in guiding the behavior of a Muslim, which is beneficial to the environment and society. Therefore, Eco-friendly Ramadans are what we look forward to!

*Indian journalist and writer