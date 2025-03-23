March 23 radiates as a day of great national pride in Pakistan, celebrated with heartfelt fervor as the National Day – a tribute to the spirit and legacy of our nation. On this historic day in 1940, leaders and visionaries of the Muslim community in the subcontinent set in motion the quest for a sovereign homeland – a mission rooted in the principles of justice, self‐determination and cultural dignity.

Although separated by time and geography, the resounding victory at Çanakkale in 1915 has long served as an inspirational beacon. This heroic triumph not only exemplified valor against formidable odds but also ignited the spirit of resistance among Muslims across the subcontinent. The echoes of Çanakkale’s legacy reverberate through time, woven into the ideals of freedom and self-determination that fueled the Lahore Resolution and ultimately paved the way for the creation of Pakistan.

The unshakable brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye is not a modern phenomenon but a deep-rooted legacy forged over centuries of shared history, cultural exchange and mutual respect. Allama Muhammad Iqbal – Pakistan’s national poet – was profoundly influenced by the mystic verses of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi and the transformative events that reshaped the Ottoman Empire. His celebrated poem, "Tule-e-Islam" ("Dawn of Islam"), composed in 1923, reflects the optimism inspired by Turkish victories and continues to inspire generations in their pursuit of progress and independence.

The Muslims of the subcontinent, now Pakistan, had a very strong sense of reverence and attachment for the Ottoman Empire. Time and again, they stepped up to extend all possible support to thwart any threat against the Ottomans. When the Ottoman Empire was attacked by Russia in 1877, Hassanally Effendi, the founder of Sindh Madressatul Islam, came forward to support his Turkish brethren. Sultan Abdul Hamid was so impressed by his contributions to the Turkish people that he granted him two of the highest Turkish titles of "Effendi" and "Bey" in 1889.

During the Balkan War, the Muslims of the subcontinent sent a medical mission led by Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari to Istanbul in December 1912. This was neither the first nor the last act of its kind, Muslims of South Asia now Pakistan always stood with their Turkish brothers. They defied their colonial rulers, left their homes and donated their belongings in support of the cause of Turkish independence. Hundreds of South Asian Muslims like Abdur Rehman Peshawari abandoned their homes to spend the rest of their lives in the defence of Turkish people and their land during the war of Turkish independence.

Since Pakistan’s emergence as an independent nation in 1947, our enduring friendship with Türkiye has only grown stronger. Our ancestors rallied together during Türkiye’s War of Independence (1919–1922), setting a precedent of mutual support that endures to this day. This historical alliance was further symbolized by the exchange of distinguished ambassadors – Yahya Kemal Beyatlı, a revered Turkish poet, became Türkiye’s first ambassador to Pakistan, while Mian Bashir Ahmed, a luminary of Urdu literature, served as Pakistan’s inaugural ambassador to Türkiye.

Today, Pakistan and Türkiye share a strategic partnership that transcends conventional diplomacy. Our nations have consistently backed each other on issues of national security and core interests – from the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to the Cyprus issue. In times of crisis, whether during Pakistan’s devastating floods or Türkiye’s catastrophic earthquakes, both nations have demonstrated unwavering solidarity. For example, following the October 2005 earthquake in Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was the first foreign leader to visit the affected areas, and in 2023, Pakistani search and rescue teams were among the first to arrive in Adıyaman after Türkiye’s ‘disaster of the century’ earthquake. Moreover, after the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, Pakistan was quick to express its resolute support for the Turkish government and people.

Our strategic ties have evolved further with the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), co-chaired by our national leaders. President Erdoğan’s recent visit to Islamabad for the 7th session of the HLSCC culminated in the signing of 24 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across sectors such as trade, water resources, agriculture, energy, communications, culture, science, banking, education, defense and health. This milestone underscores our mutual commitment to bolstering bilateral cooperation and shared prosperity.

With a population exceeding 240 million and a strategic position at the crossroads of South, Central and West Asia, Pakistan is not only a dynamic market but also a pivotal hub for international trade. Pakistan’s economy is valued at approximately $350 billion, with growth projections of 4%-5% in the near term. A liberal regulatory framework and targeted reforms have opened up vast investment opportunities across diverse sectors – from energy and agriculture to information technology and mineral resources. At the Pakistan-Türkiye Business Forum, President Erdoğan highlighted these prospects and encouraged Turkish investors to tap into this vibrant market, reinforcing the economic dimension of our enduring friendship.

Defense cooperation remains a hallmark of our bilateral relations. Under the framework of the High-Level Military Dialogue Group, joint projects – ranging from the development of Milgem-class warships to the supply of Mushak training aircraft, demonstrate our shared commitment to enhancing regional security and technological collaboration.

Beyond the realm of mere diplomatic ties, the Pakistan-Türkiye relationship is a profound alliance woven from the threads of trust, shared cultural heritage and steadfast solidarity. As Pakistan celebrates its National Day, we exalt this exceptional bond, confident that our intertwined futures will be illuminated by continued progress, reciprocal prosperity and enduring collective security. Long live Pakistan-Türkiye brotherhood!