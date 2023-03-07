In the recent earthquake, referred to as the "disaster of the century," which struck 11 provinces in Türkiye, we once again witnessed the strength of the relationship between Ankara and Warsaw. Both nations are recognized for their improved historical ties over the years, but Poland's quick and immediate response to the Türkiye quake is noteworthy.

Poland and Türkiye have been friends for over 600 years, despite being thousands of kilometers apart. In the economic field, this friendship is still evident today. Poland was the first European country to recognize the sovereignty of the Turkish republic in 1923, which is important for Türkiye. The Treaty of Friendship signed in 1923 between Türkiye and Poland is still in force today and is a clear sign of the long-lasting friendship between the two countries.

Türkiye supported Poland's NATO membership in 1999, which strengthened the political ground and ensured the healthy progress of the relationship between the two countries. The Declaration on Turkish-Polish Strategic Partnership in 2009 further strengthened their relations, and the cooperation in defense and security reached its peak.

In recent years, bilateral relations between both countries have been progressing rapidly, especially in the automotive sector. The high dynamics of trade bode well for the future and give hope for lasting relations.

Between 2002 and 2011, Polish-Turkish trade increased more than sixfold. In the years 2013-2016, the trade dynamics continued to grow steadily at about 5% annually. Poland is one of Türkiye’s most significant trade partners in central Europe, with a trading volume of $6 billion in 2019. The new target for trade volume between the two countries is $10 billion in the upcoming period, up from the previous target of $6.2 billion in 2020. Machinery and electrical equipment, motor vehicles and their parts, and textiles dominated bilateral trade between Poland and Türkiye in previous years. Türkiye exports automobiles, parts for road vehicles, tractors, public transport vehicles, refrigerators and textiles to Poland, while imports are vehicle parts, diesel and semi-diesel engines, and automobiles from Poland.

Trade relations

Recently, defense industry products have been added to the trade relations between the two countries. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced Poland intends to purchase 24 Bayraktar TB2-type armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UCAV) from Türkiye. The defense ministers of both countries signed a contract worth $270 million for the purchase of unmanned reconnaissance and combat (UAV) vehicles by Poland, making it the first NATO and European Union member state to buy Turkish drones. Poland's President Andrzej Duda said that Ankara is Warsaw’s "strongest ally" in the region and that the two countries can fend off outside threats from within NATO’s framework.

As of September 2022, Poland's direct investments in Türkiye amount to $37 million, while Turkish investments in Poland are $113 million. Currently, 156 Polish companies operate in Türkiye. In terms of tourism, the goal for Poles to visit Türkiye has been set as 1 million visitors and then 3 million visitors within three years. Poland openly supports Türkiye's membership to the EU, with key officials considering it as part of Europe and believing in its future in the bloc.

Unfortunately, on Feb. 6, Türkiye faced a powerful earthquake disaster that caused thousands of casualties and injuries. In response to Türkiye’s request for international aid, Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski extended the support of Poland's Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Unit. President Duda expressed his condolences to his Turkish counterpart in the earthquake's wake, conveying his sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also shared his condolences and stated that Türkiye can count on Poland during this difficult time. Poland has taken quick action to offer support to Türkiye in the disaster's aftermath, with a team of 52 Polish military doctors, who have substantial experience and have been part of medical missions, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching Türkiye to establish a field hospital and provide medical care to earthquake victims.

Quake aid

Poland has sent search-and-rescue teams comprising 130 people and eight rescue dogs to assist the Turkish authorities in their recovery efforts. This is besides the over 10 search and rescue teams that the EU has mobilized in response to the earthquake. The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated, and EU member states have offered 31 search and rescue teams and five medical teams, comprising over 1,650 rescuers and 100 search and rescue dogs.

Finally, the earthquake disaster in Türkiye has brought the world's attention to the strength of the relationship between Poland and Türkiye. It has shown that even in difficult times, the bonds of friendship and solidarity between nations can serve as a beacon of hope for those in need.

The support of Poland to Türkiye during this disaster has not only provided vital aid and relief to the affected communities but has also reinforced the importance of international cooperation in times of crisis. The commitment of Poland to the recovery efforts in Türkiye is a testament to the power of humanity and solidarity in overcoming the challenges that we face as a global community.