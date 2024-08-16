Israel’s retaliatory military operation against Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, which turned into the genocide of innocent civilians, has been ongoing for more than 300 days. Hamas said the attack had been recorded as the most devastating strike against the Israeli army, resulting in thousands of casualties, an amount not seen in any of the three Arab-Israeli wars since 1948.

The military operation – hereafter genocide – continues primarily due to massive American military support, including munitions, missiles, surveillance and even American soldiers setting foot in Gaza. This is not an allegation but a fact proven by photos circulating on social media. In addition to military equipment and personnel, the U.S. administration has also recently deployed F-22 fighters, which are currently patrolling the Middle Eastern skies, arguably to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran and affiliated proxy groups.

The word “escalation” is key to understanding what is happening in the region. Since Oct. 7, and even before, the whole world has witnessed that Israel is the perpetrator of ongoing escalation, while Iran and Shiite armed groups are merely waging a war of words. The U.S. is well aware that Israel not only sets Gaza and Palestinians on fire but also persistently pours fuel on them, which perpetuates the ongoing genocide, increases global outrage, and provokes regional states and actors. For instance, if there is an arsonist igniting fires everywhere, you cannot blame those who oppose him. Yet, the U.S. administration not only protects the offender but also blames others for refusing to accept their victimization.

Thus, what we see in Palestine is the genocide committed by Israel and America’s relentless support for this crime. Since everyone, including Americans, knows this fact, it is not worth reiterating. Yet, the current situation also reveals Israel’s impotence, which warrants further discussion.

The Israeli army is known for its well-trained soldiers and most advanced weapons, thanks to American support. With such a colossal might, one might expect the Israeli military to have swept through the entire Gaza Strip by now, but Hamas’ resistance has prevailed over Israel’s (perhaps exaggerated) power.

What if there were no American military support for Israel and it did not have nuclear weapons? In such a scenario, it would not be surprising to see the collapse of the Israeli state years ago. Moreover, it would not be regular armies but armed groups like Hamas that could do it. If Hamas’ power has not exceeded its current limits, it is because it cannot obtain weapons from major foreign powers. The Palestinian group operates in the Gaza Strip, which is surrounded by Israel, Egypt and the sea. If Hamas had the opportunities provided to Israel, it would discourage Israelis from subjugating more territories from Palestine.

The Muslim countries avoid confronting the U.S. rather than Israel. The absence of American support on a level that would not threaten their existence would mean they could bring balance to the inequality of the war and give Hamas access to their own weapons. No one can deny that Hamas would have anti-aircraft missiles, drones, MANPADs and other sophisticated armaments if American guardianship of Israel did not overshadow the whole Middle East. Israelis would most probably give up fighting in such circumstances.

On the other hand, Israelis and the Jewish diaspora deserve appreciation for their success in controlling American decision-makers through their lobbying groups, a strategy more influential than any other means to protect a country. There are lessons to be learned from this tactic if someone wants to bring the U.S. to their side.