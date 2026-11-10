Guided by the motto “Strong diaspora, strong Türkiye,” Türkiye is deepening its ties with communities abroad through a diplomacy built on mutual influence.

Nearly 8 million people make up the Turkish diaspora worldwide. Through their businesses, social ties, academic achievements, cultural work and contributions to the societies where they live, they extend Türkiye’s reach far beyond its borders.

Türkiye’s relationship with its diaspora has changed considerably over the years. A community once largely made up of workers who moved abroad and sought to build new lives now includes employers, entrepreneurs, academics, artists, civil society representatives and people with a voice in politics. Successive generations have changed the character of the diaspora.

This change cannot be separated from Türkiye’s growing international presence and achievements in recent years. As the country has broadened its relations across different regions, its political, economic, cultural and social ties have deepened.

From workers to network

The history of the Turkish diaspora in Europe tells a remarkable story of social change over the past half-century. Many of those who first arrived in Europe built their lives through work in labor-intensive industries, often under difficult conditions. Their children and grandchildren now work in business, academia, civil society, politics, the arts and education sectors.

Europe is home to approximately 5.5 million people of Turkish origin, nearly half of whom live in Germany. These numbers matter, but the more telling change lies in the positions younger generations have attained in their countries of residence. Higher educational attainment, greater entrepreneurship, civic engagement and growing political participation all reflect this shift.

Turkish entrepreneurs in Europe offer a clear example. Business activity that once centered on small enterprises now spans a much wider range of sectors. An increasing number of Turkish businesspeople trade across borders, create jobs, build international connections and compete in global markets.

The diaspora’s economic relationship with Türkiye has changed accordingly. What was once discussed largely in terms of workers’ remittances now encompasses trade, investment, entrepreneurship, partnerships and the exchange of knowledge and experience.

Diaspora’s confidence

There is also a psychological dimension to diaspora relations that is often overlooked.

A country’s international reputation affects how its citizens abroad express their identity. The standing of their homeland can influence how they see themselves within the societies they live in and how they relate to their country of origin.

Türkiye’s greater say in international affairs, the closer attention it receives from audiences worldwide and its growing economic strength are changing the relationship Turks abroad have with their homeland.

For the diaspora, Türkiye’s international presence is part of everyday life. It can affect how confidently people express their identity, how comfortable they feel sharing their culture and how they describe their connection to Türkiye.

As Türkiye gains international standing, Turks abroad can feel more strongly represented. Their own achievements in education, business, work and public life also shape how Türkiye is seen around the world. Each side gives the other greater scope to advance.

What makes diaspora strong

Defining a strong diaspora simply as a community that maintains ties with Türkiye would be too narrow. Its strength depends directly on its place in the society where it lives. People who participate in politics, pursue academic careers, establish companies, create art, engage in civic work and help build their country’s future gradually gain greater influence within that society.

This need not weaken their connection to their country of origin. Becoming part of the society where they live does not require them to give up their language, culture or sense of belonging. For the Turkish diaspora, a healthy relationship with both countries rests on finding that balance.

Younger generations need opportunities to participate more fully in the political, social, economic, cultural and scientific life of their countries of residence. Maintaining their Turkish language, family memories and ties to Türkiye is a natural part of that experience.

The growing presence of people of Turkish origin in European politics, business, civil society and academia reflects these changes. Diaspora organizations have also broadened their agendas over the years. Their work now includes fighting racism and discrimination, supporting younger generations, improving access to education and encouraging civic participation and political representation.

The diaspora can therefore develop the influence and connections needed to bring Türkiye and its countries of residence closer together. Commercial relationships, social networks, academic partnerships and cultural exchanges can create lasting ties between their societies.

More can be done

The sources of international influence are changing in the 21st century. The relationships people build across countries, their economic connections, cultural exchanges and movement across borders carry increasing weight.

For Türkiye, a diaspora of over 7 million people represents a considerable resource. How fully that resource translates into influence depends on education, economic opportunities, the ability to organize, political and social participation and the quality of people’s relationships with the societies where they live. Preserving the Turkish language and cultural ties among younger generations also helps ensure that diaspora connections endure.

In the years ahead, this network could expand its reach. Closer contact between Turkish communities in Europe and the Turkic world, friendly and related communities, and the networks Türkiye has built across different regions could expand the diaspora’s reach.

Cultural diplomacy institutions help make these connections possible. The diaspora and youth programs of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the relationships established by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the opportunities to meet through Turkish language and culture offered by the Yunus Emre Institute and the educational work of the Turkish Maarif Foundation all bring people into direct contact. Programs run by other institutions add to these exchanges.

The impact of such encounters sometimes becomes apparent years later. A student who studies in Türkiye may return home and maintain a lasting connection with the country. Someone learning Turkish gains a closer understanding of its culture. Young people, academics, businesspeople and artists who meet across borders form new relationships. Over time, these personal connections can become one of cultural diplomacy’s greatest strengths.

Relations between countries extend beyond the diplomacy conducted by state institutions. Personal ties, business networks, university partnerships and exchanges in culture and education also affect a country’s place in the world.

The Turkish diaspora’s value lies in these everyday connections. Generations who are well educated, productive, confident and able to make their voices heard in the societies where they live are an asset to Türkiye. As Türkiye’s international influence grows, new opportunities become available to its diaspora. The diaspora’s achievements, in turn, open new avenues for Türkiye’s relations with other countries. As a strong Türkiye helps its diaspora thrive, its strong diaspora can help Türkiye grow stronger.