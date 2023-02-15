First of all, I would like to thank to all the people out there who have tried their best to help and are concerned about the well-being of people they've never seen in their life in the earthquake-hit region.

It is the saddest and most sorrowful beginning for all of us in 2023. We mourn, cry and shout. We feel worried and helpless following the massive earthquakes that hit 10 cities in the southern part of Türkiye. The aftershocks are still ongoing in the region, which creates deeper fear. So far, the earthquakes have caused thousands of casualties and destroyed a great number of buildings. Some 13 million people have been directly affected by this immense catastrophe, our people, our mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, cousins and many more.

Nevertheless, we are still 72 million who can work harder and smarter tirelessly as 85 million. We should not drop our guard. We should do our best to help and recover the people, and share and empathize with them. Solidarity is needed in all forms. Simultaneously, we should ask why such a big tragedy happened in our country. We must find out the reasons and those responsible, such as why earthquake-proof buildings collapsed or how permission was given for weak construction. Also, we should do the right thing once and for all.

We have seen mistakes that indeed affect all of us. None of us has a guarantee about how long our lives will be. Almost half of Türkiye is vulnerable to earthquakes since our country is on fault lines.

Though our minds may trick us that a big earthquake strikes every 10 or 30 years, we must be ready at any moment. We are all witnessing the heartbreaking moments and results of the earthquakes in 10 cities. According to scientists, the same magnitude of 7 or greater may cause the same destruction in other regions, including the Aegean and Marmara regions, especially Istanbul.

In addition, in this difficult time, it annoys all of us to see crooks who steal, loot and smuggle. Police and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) should not show mercy to those shameless people and punish them as necessary.

Future is green

This has been a crucial sign that we as the habitants of Türkiye should figure out alternative ways of constructing homes and other buildings. Maybe it is really time to consider returning to greenness: constructing green cities, shorter buildings and environmental areas.

Why have we not adjusted our strategy to fit this land of earthquakes and our own cultural and historical characteristics?

At the end of the day, like it or not, the world will be pushed to embrace this approach. We can be among the first ones to start building and renewing everything in accordance with nature until we are fully green, environmentally aware and much safer. Also, it will encourage feelings of contentment and safety rather than the oppressive gloom of towering cities. The majority of people are not happy in those apartments and units. We can initiate the process and lead the efforts for a greener future. Let's create a new vision in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the quakes, and other cities widely destroyed and damaged. We can ask people if they are ok with the new vision. Then we design the cities in a safer and unique way.

For instance, we design homes in line with conditions of winter and summer, stronger and liveable areas with gardens. Cities that host one-floor houses and two-floor workplaces. According to the region, a house can be 80-100 square meters with a garden. We can design the cities entirely from rubber with a new vision.

I do not think that it is necessary to have concrete structures or high buildings in Türkiye. No matter how strong constructions are. Earthquakes are unstoppable and unpreventable. We need to deal with natural disasters in other simple ways.

Hence, a new vision will also unearth new technological, and natural ideas and solutions. Cities that are integrated with nature and technology will provide better conditions for Türkiye and beyond.