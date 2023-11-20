As Türkiye celebrates a historic centenary, it stands on the precipice of a dazzling and transformative journey that has reshaped the nation in remarkable ways.

From its resolute commitment to technological innovation to soaring achievements in the realm of sports, the nation is demonstrating a newfound vigor and purpose that echoes with global significance. This evolution, underpinned by visionary leadership and unwavering dedication, has propelled Türkiye to the forefront of change and development.

Energizing youth and sports

One of the cornerstones of Türkiye's progress lies in its youthful demographic. A staggering average of 33.5 years old is the nation's median age, signifying that over half of its populace is under this vibrant age. This dynamic youth force is the bedrock upon which Türkiye's future is being built. It is the driving force behind the industrial, scientific, technological, educational and developmental projects that are transforming the nation. In recognition of this pivotal demographic, the government has invested extensively in the youth sector.

Over 850 state-run dormitories now house nearly 1 million university students, ensuring that they have a conducive environment to pursue their academic dreams. The newly established Family and Youth Bank offers interest-free loans to those aspiring to marry to support young people further. To the tune of 10 GB per month, free mobile internet has become a lifeline for young learners, connecting them to the global sphere of knowledge. And for those looking to invest in their future, young citizens enjoy one-time tax-free shopping opportunities when acquiring electronic devices such as phones, tablets and computers. These initiatives are emblematic of Türkiye's unwavering commitment to empowering its youth and driving progress in all facets of life.

On the sporting front, Türkiye's excellence shone brightly at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, which secured its highest medal count in the nation's history. The stage is now set for the Paris 2024 Olympics, with Türkiye's athletes consistently breaking annual medal records in many sports, from swimming and athletics to football, basketball and volleyball. This surge in sporting prowess is supported by comprehensive infrastructure and facility development initiatives led by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Rise of national tech and Teknofest

Türkiye's journey into technology and innovation over the past two decades has been nothing short of a revolution. Central to this transformation is the "Milli Teknoloji Hamlesi," or "National Technology Move," an audacious program to reduce Türkiye's dependence on foreign technologies. It has sparked significant breakthroughs in various technological domains, nurturing a culture of innovation and investment in human capital. This resounding commitment has propelled Turkish universities and research institutions to the forefront of artificial intelligence, biotechnology and renewable energy research. As a result, Türkiye is on its way to technological self-sufficiency.

Teknofest, an annual aerospace and technology extravaganza, now symbolizes Türkiye's technological prowess. Drawing participants from around the world, Teknofest hosts a medley of competitions, workshops and exhibitions that showcase innovative technologies spanning the defense industry, aviation and robotics. Each year, around 1 million enthusiasts of all ages flock to Teknofest, immersing themselves in a world of technological wonders.

Türkiye's foray into sustainable transportation and innovation is exemplified by its support for the Turkish electric car, Togg. This groundbreaking all-electric vehicle, designed and manufactured in Türkiye, exemplifies Türkiye's burgeoning reputation as a hub for green technology and mobility solutions. Collectively, these initiatives underscore Türkiye's technological ascension and its emergence as a global technological powerhouse.

Emerging as defense industry giant, drone innovator

Türkiye's defense industry has undergone a monumental transformation, far from its earlier dependence on foreign arms imports. Recent decades have witnessed a paradigm shift toward self-sufficiency and indigenous innovation. Türkiye has initiated several significant defense projects, including the Altay Main Battle Tank, MILGEM corvettes and T129 ATAK helicopters, showcasing the nation's unwavering commitment to developing homegrown defense systems and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.

Furthermore, Türkiye has achieved striking progress in drone technologies, with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Baykar playing pivotal roles in this renaissance. The Bayraktar TB2 stands as a testament to Türkiye's global recognition in drone technology, with its combat capabilities and cost-effectiveness making it highly coveted in various countries. The Bayraktar TB2 has played an integral role in Turkish military operations, bolstering Türkiye's regional influence.

Transformation in infrastructure

In the past decade, Türkiye has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its infrastructure, facilitated by substantial investments in transportation networks, energy infrastructure and urban renewal projects. Projects such as the New Istanbul Airport, high-speed train lines, the Osman Gazi and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridges, the Marmaray tunnel, the Northern Marmara Highway and the Istanbul-Izmir Highway have not only improved connectivity but also positioned Türkiye as a pivotal transit hub connecting Europe, Asia and Africa. This upgraded infrastructure has spurred economic growth, increased tourism and attracted foreign investors, solidifying Türkiye's standing as a premier business destination on the global stage.

As Türkiye celebrates a century of progress, the nation stands as a living testament to the transformative power of vision, dedication and unwavering commitment to advancement. With a youthful population ready to seize the future, a burgeoning technological sector and a burgeoning defense industry, Türkiye is poised for an exciting and dynamic future that holds promise for its people and the world.