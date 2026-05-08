The United Arab Emirates’ decision, announced in Abu Dhabi on April 28, to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+ as of May 1 reflects long-standing strategic calculations rather than a reactive, overnight shift. While immediate market reactions were limited, largely due to ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the implications of this move are likely to unfold more significantly over time. The UAE’s departure is not simply about oil markets. It is a strategic signal embedded in an intensifying economic rivalry with Saudi Arabia, one that is increasingly shaping the post-war Gulf order.

Trajectory of diversification

The UAE’s decision to exit OPEC did not extend to a complete rejection of the cartel. On the contrary, Abu Dhabi had long remained one of its most committed members, contributing roughly 14% of total output. The core source of tension, however, lay in its persistent reservations over production quotas, an issue that increasingly placed the UAE at odds with Saudi Arabia and exposed a deeper divergence in their economic strategies.

At the heart of this divergence is the UAE’s relatively low dependence on oil revenues. Since the early 2010s, sustained investment and reform programs have enabled the country to diversify away from hydrocarbons toward sectors such as tourism, logistics and finance. By the first quarter of 2025, non-oil sectors accounted for 77.3% of the UAE’s real GDP, compared to approximately 56% in Saudi Arabia by early 2026. This structural shift reduces the long-term centrality of oil for the UAE, even if it remains important in the short-term rebuilding.

A second point of divergence lies in fiscal breakeven oil prices. The UAE’s breakeven level is projected to fall to around $38 per barrel by 2030, while Saudi Arabia’s is expected to remain significantly higher, at approximately $83. This gap has important strategic implications: whereas Riyadh prioritizes higher prices to sustain fiscal stability, Abu Dhabi is better positioned to tolerate lower prices and instead favors expanding production volumes. Accordingly, the UAE’s medium- to long-term strategy has focused on increasing its share of global output, supported by investments aimed at raising production capacity to over 5 million barrels per day by 2030, well above its former OPEC quota.

Post-war competition

The UAE’s move can also be seen as a response to Riyadh’s increasing efforts to attract investment and erode the UAE’s position as the region’s leading economic hub. Riyadh’s growing effort to attract investment away from the UAE’s Dubai-centered economic hub reflects a competitive dynamic that has been building since the post-pandemic period but has intensified in the aftermath of recent regional disruptions. Prior to the war, Saudi Arabia had already experienced 11 consecutive quarters of economic contraction, largely driven by persistently low oil revenues. In response, the government undertook a significant reprioritization of public spending, suspending or scaling back several mega-projects, most notably The Line, a flagship initiative of Vision 2030.

This turn toward fiscal discipline has been accompanied by key leadership changes. In February, Fahad al-Saif, previously the investment strategy director at the Public Investment Fund, was appointed to replace Khalid al-Falih as minister of investment. Framed as part of a broader bureaucratic restructuring, this transition signals that the kingdom has entered a critical phase in which mounting fiscal pressures are forcing a recalibration of both spending priorities and investment strategy. The initial pillar of this strategy is to attract investment in sectors where the UAE has a competitive advantage, namely tourism, finance and logistics. Since Riyadh has been less affected than the UAE during the war, it has preserved a greater degree of economic resilience and can more easily adopt this new strategy.

In this context, economic competition is becoming a central axis of Gulf politics, with investment flows, regulatory incentives and strategic positioning increasingly shaping the balance of power between the two states. Seen in this light, the UAE’s exit from OPEC is a strategic move that advantages the UAE by enhancing its policy flexibility, while simultaneously weakening Saudi Arabia’s economic gains.

Future scenarios

Looking ahead, competition between the two is likely to shift further toward economic and diplomatic domains rather than direct political or military confrontation. Recent signals, such as Saudi Arabia’s reported withdrawal from a defense-related arrangement involving Pakistan and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of Sudan, suggest a recalibration of priorities. Gulf states increasingly recognize the need to conserve financial resources to rebuild and strengthen their economic and institutional capacities.

At the same time, both countries are likely to place greater emphasis on restoring and maintaining their reputations as stable and attractive investment hubs, particularly in Western markets. This will require not only financial capital but also a more cautious regional posture, one that avoids entanglement in conflict zones, military engagement or associations with destabilizing actors.

Ultimately, intensifying competition between Saudi Arabia and the UAE will produce mixed outcomes for the wider region. Smaller states may benefit from increased investment both economically and politically, but they may also face new pressures to align, balance, or bandwagon. As this rivalry expands beyond the Gulf into regions such as Africa, its economic and geopolitical implications are likely to become more pronounced.