One civilian was injured in mortar attacks targeting the town of al-Bab in northern Syria from Tal Rifaat, which is under the occupation of the PKK terrorist organization’s Syrian wing, the YPG, on Sunday.

The YPG attacked the villages of Hazvan and Susyan in al-Bab, which were cleared of terrorists with Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

The terrorists targeted civilian areas in nine separate mortar attacks.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) responded with howitzers targeting terrorist positions.

The districts of northern Syria that are under Turkish control are regularly targeted by the YPG, which seized control of large swathes of land in the northern parts of the country with the Bashar Assad regime's blessing when clashes intensified in 2012.

The terrorist organization has a lengthy record of human rights abuses, ranging from kidnappings, recruiting child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and being responsible for the forced displacement in Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield on Aug. 24, 2016, to eliminate the terror threat on Turkey's southern borders posed by Daesh and the YPG/PKK.

Following its liberation, most of al-Bab's residents have returned to the town, with its population almost doubling from 130,000 in February 2017 to 250,000 in February 2020.