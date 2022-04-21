The first phase of the exclusive observer day activities of the Blue Homeland-2022 Exercise, in which Defense Minister Hulusi Akar participated with the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) command, was completed Thursday.

Addressing the drill via video link, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that the Turkish army, with all its elements, is a military force that carries out the most comprehensive humanitarian aid operations in the world in many places, as well as the defense of the homeland with all its elements.

"We, with our navy and coast guard, saved hundreds of thousands of lives from being lost in dark waters, while countries that consider themselves developed, modern and contemporary were leaving refugees to die in the seas or even sinking their boats to kill them deliberately," he said.

Having a strong naval force is not a choice but a necessity for Turkey, a country surrounded by seas on three sides, he noted.

"So, we attach importance to constantly improving our navy with equipment and personnel, to make the highest possible contribution to the homeland's defense," said Erdoğan.

The Blue Homeland doctrine encompasses Turkey's maritime jurisdictions in the Black, Mediterranean and Aegean seas, as well as the country's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in line with United Nations resolutions.

It emphasizes the idea that Turkey should pay more attention to the maritime sphere, focus on marine delimitation agreements, tap into potential resources as a heavily energy-dependent country and be aware of its interests, in line with long-running Turkish foreign policy principles.