Six Azerbaijani war veterans who were injured during the Nagorno-Karabakh war arrived in Turkey to receive medical treatment, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report said Tuesday.

According to an official statement by Azerbaijan’s support fund for veterans and families of martyrs, the soldiers were sent to Turkey and more could be sent in the future if necessary.

Around 100 veterans had been sent to Turkey to receive treatment and 37 of them returned home after their treatment was completed.

Turkey’s world-class health care system, offering cutting-edge treatment at an affordable price, has convinced more and more foreign patients to choose the country for medical treatment.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

The conflict between the two flared up last year and six weeks of fighting ended with a Russian-brokered truce on Nov. 10.

During that time, Azerbaijan liberated several strategic cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages that had been under Armenian occupation for some three decades.

The Nov. 10 cease-fire is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose forces withdrew from the region in line with the agreement.

A joint Turkish-Russian center was established to monitor the cease-fire, with Russian peacekeeping troops also deployed in the region.