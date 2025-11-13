A senior delegation from Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) met with representatives of Turkish civil society groups in Germany on Wednesday, discussing rising discrimination in Europe, Türkiye-Germany relations and the concerns of the Turkish diaspora.

The delegation, including AK Party Deputy Chairpeople Zafer Sırakaya and Nihat Zeybekci, as well as Parliament’s National Defense Committee Chair Hulusi Akar, held a meeting at the party’s Berlin representation, where several community leaders shared issues facing Turks living abroad.

Speaking at the meeting, Sırakaya said Turks in Europe face distinct challenges depending on their generation, noting that the first and second generations continue to struggle with structural disadvantages while the third and fourth generations confront new forms of identity-related issues. He added that discrimination, Islamophobia and xenophobia have grown more visible across Europe, particularly in Germany, France and Austria.

“We are witnessing a rising wave of racism in Europe,” Sırakaya said, stressing the need for new initiatives to reinforce the sense of belonging between young diaspora members and Türkiye.

Zeybekci highlighted Türkiye’s progress over the past 25 years in economic, political and social fields, saying the Turkish community in Germany has played a constructive role in bilateral ties. He praised the diaspora’s contributions to Turkish-German relations and its growing visibility across professional fields.

Akar described Turks living abroad as a source of pride, drawing a contrast between today’s Türkiye and what he called the country’s “anesthetized” past. “Türkiye has awakened and this progress will continue,” he said. Akar also highlighted Türkiye’s advances in counterterrorism, noting that the country is moving decisively toward eliminating the threat.

The meeting also addressed issues such as diaspora policies, education, culture and youth engagement. Participants exchanged views on improving outreach programs and strengthening support networks for Turkish families.

As part of their Berlin visit, the AK Party officials also held separate talks with German officials, including State Minister Serap Güler, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) lawmakers Armin Laschet and Paul Ziemiak, and CDU Foreign Relations Coordinator Christian Kremer. Discussions focused on Türkiye-Germany relations, Türkiye-EU ties, the rise of far-right movements in Europe, the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and the expectations of the Turkish community in Germany.

On Oct. 30, in a statement shared on his social media account, Sırakaya also recalled the commemoration of the 64th anniversary of the labor agreement signed in 1961 between Türkiye and Germany, underlining that the deal is not only a symbol of cooperation between the two nations but also served as one of the milestones of the strong economic and cultural bridges that connect Türkiye and Germany.

Noting that millions of Turkish citizens live across Europe, particularly in Germany, which hosts the continent’s largest Turkish diaspora community, Sırakaya emphasized that these communities continue to contribute through their knowledge, productivity and sense of belonging.

In 1961, the governments in Bonn – the West German capital at the time – and Ankara signed a labor recruitment agreement. According to the Foreign Ministry, around 876,000 people came to Germany from Türkiye based on that "guest worker" agreement.