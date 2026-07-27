Turkish media outlets alleged that large quantities of untreated medical waste collected across Istanbul have been illegally buried instead of being properly sterilized and incinerated by the Republican People's Party (CHP)-run Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB).

The allegations, reported by Yeni Akit and some other media outlets, cited unnamed municipal sources who claim that pathological waste including human tissue, blood samples, laboratory animal remains and other infectious materials was transported from hospitals to unauthorized burial sites rather than being disposed of in accordance with Turkish regulations.

According to the report, medical waste from more than 1,000 collection points across Istanbul is transported to the IBB affiliate, İSTAÇ Medical Waste Sterilization Facility in the Kemerburgaz district, which began operations in 2016. The outlets alleged that the facility has been unable to process the volume of waste generated in the city due to limited treatment capacity and equipment failures.

The report claimed that while the facility is capable of processing about 24 metric tons of waste per day, Istanbul generates between 100 and 200 metric tons of medical waste daily. It alleged that untreated waste was instead loaded onto excavation trucks and buried at undisclosed locations, primarily after dark, to avoid inspections.

It further alleged that the practice had continued for approximately 18 months, resulting in nearly 100,000 metric tons of medical waste being buried.

It was also stated that the buried waste included infectious pathological materials and warned of potential environmental and public health risks if the allegations prove accurate.

In addition, the report alleged that several employees working at the facility had contracted serious infections linked to exposure to untreated medical waste, with some reportedly suffering permanent injuries or dying.

According to the media outlets, employees documented the alleged disposal practices and submitted criminal complaints through Türkiye's judicial system while also filing reports with the Presidency's Communication Center (CİMER). Authorities were asked to investigate whether environmental and public health laws had been violated.

The report further alleged that disposal operations were conducted outside normal inspection hours to avoid regulatory oversight.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and İSTAÇ had not issued an official statement addressing the allegations.

If confirmed, the allegations could raise questions about compliance with Türkiye's medical waste disposal regulations, which require infectious and pathological waste to be sterilized or incinerated before final disposal in order to protect public health and the environment.

IBB is already embattled with allegations of corruption involving former mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu and municipal bureaucrats. Imamoğlu stands accused of multiple offenses, including bribery, laundering criminal proceeds, fraud against public institutions and organizations, recording personal data, illegally obtaining and disseminating personal data, concealing criminal evidence, obstructing communications, damaging public property, receiving bribes, publicly spreading misleading information, extortion, laundering assets derived from crime, and rigging tenders. Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence ranging from 828 years and two months to 2,352 years for Imamoğlu over 142 alleged acts. The first hearing was held on Monday, March 9.