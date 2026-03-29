The main courthouse in the capital Ankara will handle closely-watched trials this week, including one that may change the fate of main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Proceedings will continue Tuesday at the 34th High Criminal Court in Ankara in the second hearing of a case involving 14 defendants linked to alleged corruption at Ankara Metropolitan Municipality (ABB) run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). The case stems from an investigation into allegations that concert expenditures by the municipality between 2021 and 2024 caused public losses. According to the prosecutor’s office, the case is based on findings from the Interior Ministry’s Civil Inspection Board, a Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) review, an audit by the Court of Accounts, and an expert report. Investigators determined that through 32 concert service procurements, the municipality suffered a financial loss exceeding TL 154.4 million ($5 million).

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş previously faced criticism over what was described as excessive spending during Republic Day celebrations on Oct. 29, 2024, after media reports claimed the municipality paid TL 69 million for a concert by a popular singer.

Also on Tuesday, another case will be heard at the 2nd High Criminal Court in Ankara involving nine defendants accused of forming the Ankara branch of the Maydonoz Döner chain. The company had been appointed trustees by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) over allegations it financed the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

At a previous hearing, the court ruled to release two detained defendants under judicial control measures, citing the state of evidence in the case. There are currently no defendants in pretrial detention.

Last year, authorities arrested hundreds of suspects in an investigation into the chain accused of raising money for FETÖ. The franchise gave illegitimate partnerships to people linked to FETÖ for a certain sum and refused to award shares to people not referred by the terrorist group, according to the authorities. Authorities have said earlier that all branches of the chain were used to create jobs for FETÖ-linked people and funnel funds to the group, including “himmet” rates. "Himmet" is the name FETÖ gave to donations to the group or cash obtained through extortion.

On April 1, proceedings will also continue at the 26th Criminal Court of First Instance in Ankara in a case involving 12 defendants, including suspended Ekrem İmamoğlu, the mayor of Istanbul for CHP. The case concerns allegations of irregularities at the CHP’s 38th Ordinary Congress, where the current chair, Özgür Özel, was elected. Özel’s associates in CHP are accused of launching a vote-buying scheme to secure his victory.

At a previous hearing, the court decided, in line with the prosecutor’s opinion, to seek the consolidation of the case with a separate trial in Istanbul concerning an alleged criminal organization formed for profit involving Imamoğlu. However, the 40th High Criminal Court in Istanbul rejected the request to merge the two cases.