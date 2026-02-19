Türkiye on Thursday criticized Greece’s agreement with Chevron for hydrocarbon exploration south of Crete, calling the move contrary to international law and good neighborly ties.

"We oppose this unlawful activity, which is being attempted in violation of the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding on Maritime Jurisdiction between Libya and our country," the Turkish Defense Ministry said at its weekly press briefing.

It noted that the activity, while not directly impacting Türkiye's continental shelf in the region, also violated Libya's maritime jurisdiction declared to the United Nations on May 27, 2025.

"We continue to provide the necessary support to the Libyan authorities to take action against these unilateral and unlawful activities by Greece,” the ministry said.

The Chevron-led consortium signed exclusive lease agreements on Monday to look for natural gas off southern Greece, expanding the United States' presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The 2019 agreement signed by Türkiye and Libya set out maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea and was rejected by Greece as it ignored the presence of the Greek island of Crete between the coasts of Türkiye and Libya.

The Chevron deal doubles the amount of Greek maritime acreage available for exploration and is the second in months involving a U.S. energy major as the European Union seeks to phase out supplies from Russia and the U.S. seeks to replace them.

As neighbors and NATO members, Türkiye and Greece have been ‌at odds ‌over a range of issues for decades, primarily maritime boundaries and rights in ‌the Aegean, an area widely believed to hold energy resources and with key implications for airspace and military activity.

Relations with Somalia

Responding to questions about recent developments in Somalia and the status of Turkish troops in the country, the ministry also said Türkiye’s training, advisory and support activities aimed at ensuring security and stability in the friendly nation were continuing with increasing scope as part of its contributions to international stability.

The statement said Türkiye would continue to provide security for ongoing drilling operations as well as for the “Space Port and Test Launch Site” being built in Somalia, and to offer maximum support to counterterrorism operations carried out by the Somali National Army. It added that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) would maintain effective deterrence through their presence and support in Somalia.

Somalia’s territorial integrity also matters for Türkiye, which is a major partner of Mogadishu, especially in the wake of Israel’s controversial recognition of breakaway Somaliland. Ankara has joined other countries to condemn the recognition by its major foe in the Middle East, which looks to expand its footprint in Africa, where Türkiye also emerged as a key actor in the past two decades under the leadership of President Erdoğan.

On Feb. 5, Somalia’s federal Cabinet approved a series of major maritime trade agreements, including a new cooperation deal with Türkiye that covers maritime trade developments, ship traffic improvements, port service modernization, mutual recognition of seafaring certificates of competency, technical cooperation and know-how sharing, ensuring equality in port services, and the facilitation of commercial activities.

The Türkiye-Somalia cooperation has developed in a multidimensional way since 2011, especially in the economy, education, health, infrastructure and development.

Moreover, it was recently announced that Türkiye's new deep-drilling ship Çağrı Bey left for Somalia from the southern province of Mersin to begin the operation for oil exploration.

It is the second Turkish vessel to be deployed in Somali waters after Oruç Reis. It is also the first drilling ship to be deployed outside Turkish waters.

The research and seismic vessel Oruç Reis was dispatched to Somalia from Istanbul in October 2024, and it completed its mission in the summer of last year.

Türkiye, which enjoys close ties with Somalia, has a strong cooperation with Mogadishu in a number of areas, from energy to defense to infrastructure investments. The two governments have signed several deals on cooperation in recent years.

Developments in Syria

Regarding the latest developments in Syria, the ministry stressed that, “Türkiye expects the integration process between the Syrian government and the YPG to be completed swiftly,” adding that authorities are closely monitoring developments on the ground and taking all necessary measures in line with Türkiye’s interests.

The statement also noted that there is no alternative to an integration that reinforces Syria’s unitary structure and upholds the principle of “one state and one army.”

The Syrian Army launched an operation against the YPG on Jan. 16 in areas west of the Euphrates River. The operation later expanded east of the river with the participation of tribal forces, leading to all of the territories previously occupied by the group coming under government control.

On Jan. 18, the Syrian government and theYPG reached a comprehensive cease-fire and full integration agreement, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the northeast.

Syrian security forces and administrative bodies have entered areas previously controlled by the YPG, including Hassakeh, Qamishli and Ain al-Arab (Kobani), as well as strategic facilities such as airports, oil fields, and border crossings.

The agreement provides for the gradual handover of security responsibilities, the deployment of state institutions, and the integration of YPG forces into official government structures.