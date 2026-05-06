Recent normalization efforts mark the most active and tangible phase since the 1990s in Turkish-Armenian relations, which have long been at a minimum. As of early May, the process has moved toward frequent diplomatic contacts and a focus on confidence-building measures, including direct technical projects such as the joint restoration of the ancient Ani Bridge, which stands on the border between the two.

Young people in Yerevan have mixed views on the future of relations, but are mostly hopeful.

"(We have) big hopes about the peace, because we didn't have peace for around 30 years,” Aprin, 32, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday, reflecting a sentiment shared by many of her generation.

"I was born in 1994, and we always had like, strikes and war, little wars, big wars, etc.,” she recounted. "So it's actually very fantastic for us, not realistic so much. We have huge hopes for the future, that peace will really happen, and we will have maybe open borders with our neighbors.”

For others, the issue is less abstract and more immediate. "I live here, and every day I think, what if tomorrow starts a war, and that's not cool,” said a 20-something woman. "I see the future of Armenia will be safer than now, that's the first question that I'm interested in. And about my own future, about success, about money, about visas, I think that also will have a good impact on Armenia.”

The language of security, or the lack of it, runs through nearly every conversation. A third young Yerevan resident framed the normalization process in simple, almost universal terms: Relief. "I'm very grateful for these processes, and I hope that one day Armenia will have real peace in our region. To be in a peaceful place, Armenia to be in a peaceful place, and soldiers not be (in) any war situation in our region,” said the woman, who was in her 20s. Yet beyond the desire for stability lies a quieter anticipation of transformation.

One young resident imagined a different Yerevan altogether, as transportation links to other countries multiply and grow easier: "Imagine in a few years, how the picture of the city is going to change and how many more people are going to just come to visit here."

"Of course, it is nice to hear about the word of peace in such a world that we're living in. And as far as I see, I think Armenia has been successful, keeping it at peace so far. And I hope it goes this way. I hope no more wars come around this beautiful country," she added.

On Monday, Türkiye and Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly restore the ancient Ani Bridge, in a move described as a step toward strengthening ties between the two countries. The agreement was announced following a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on the sidelines of the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan. Türkiye was represented at the summit at its highest level since 2008 by Yilmaz, reflecting growing momentum in Türkiye's normalization process with Armenia. Also, on April 28, officials met in Kars to discuss reopening the Kars-Gyumri railway, which has been unused for 33 years. If restored, this link could become a vital artery for regional trade.