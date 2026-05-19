Making wolf signs and hurling flowers on his car, a group of youth welcomed Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli to a massive gathering in the capital Ankara on Tuesday. Organized by Idealists’ Clubs Education and Culture Foundation, an affiliate of the party, the Great Congress of Turkish Youth brought together youngsters from across the country on the national holiday Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

Addressing a packed, enthusiastic sports hall filled with thousands, Bahçeli expressed his immense pride and deep emotion at the spectacle.

"I feel immense pride from this magnificent sight, from the enthusiasm that surrounds this hall from end to end, and from the love for our ideal," Bahçeli declared. "I am overjoyed to witness the future of our sublime nation and the young members of the Turkish-Islamic cause."

The MHP leader emphasized that the youth standing before him carry the ancient strength of Ergenekon, the determination of Malazgirt, and the independence torch of Samsun. He noted that exactly 109 years after May 19, 1919, the sun of freedom continues to shine brightly in the eyes of the Turkish youth, proving the enduring strength and resilience of the nationalist movement shaping the Republic of Türkiye. He was referring to the campaign by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the republic, which started on May 19, 1919, when he set foot in Samsun in northern Türkiye. He arrived from Istanbul. Atatürk’s tour of Anatolia and participation in several congresses paved the way for a future struggle for an independent Türkiye that rose from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

In his speech, Bahçeli drew powerful historical parallels between the challenges of the past and the unwavering strength of today's leadership. He described May 19, 1919, as the blessed beginning where the Turkish nation shattered the chains of captivity and rejected the games plotted by imperialist powers.

Bahçeli highlighted how Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s first step in Samsun served as the ultimate answer to the nation's cries for liberation. "That first step transformed into a national consciousness in Havza, a decree of liberation in Amasya, national unity in Erzurum, and a national will that became a state in Ankara with the resolve of 'Either independence or death,'" Bahçeli stated.

Reaffirming the absolute alignment of the state's vision with the historical mandate of the nation, Bahçeli made it clear that Türkiye’s current path is one of unstoppable progress, leaving no room for hesitation, division or fatigue.

"Today, I want you to know very well that we are marching upon this very foundation. There is no room for fatigue in this march. There is no room for despair, hesitation, submission, exhaustion, or division," the MHP leader firmly asserted.

Concluding his historic address, Bahçeli urged the youth to be the vanguard of Türkiye's ongoing journey toward global prominence. He reminded them of their duty to sustain this great struggle through hard work, faith, integrity, and intellectual excellence.

"Your duty today is to be soldiers in the foremost ranks of this campaign," Bahçeli concluded, invoking Atatürk's advice to never look for outside saviors, but to find the strength within themselves.