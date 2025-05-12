Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel supported a terror-free Türkiye, as he called for the disbandment process of the PKK terror group to be managed through a clear legal framework within the Turkish Parliament, following the group’s announcement to dissolve and lay down arms.

In a written statement issued Monday, Özel emphasized that all necessary legal steps related to democratization and the peace process should be carried out transparently and under parliamentary oversight.

“We underline the need for all legal regulations required for democratization to be enacted without delay under the roof of the Turkish Parliament,” he said.

Özel described the PKK terrorist group’s decision to end its 47-year-long armed campaign as a critical turning point.

“The declaration that the PKK has chosen to disarm and dissolve its organizational structure is significant for ending a painful era in Türkiye’s history, one that has exacted heavy costs for years,” he said.

He also reiterated CHP’s long-standing stance against violence and terrorism. “As the CHP, we have always stood by peace. At the same time, we have consistently opposed all forms of terrorism and violence and will continue to do so,” the statement said.

Özel concluded by expressing hope that the end of bloodshed would become a lasting reality: “Ending the terror and bloodshed that has continued for 47 years is our common wish and determination.”

The terrorist group PKK ended decades of violence as it announced its dissolution early Monday.

The initiative for the dissolution of the PKK was informally inaugurated by MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli when he made an unprecedented call for Öcalan to urge the group to lay down arms and dissolve. What followed was visits by People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmakers to Öcalan in the island prison where he is held in the Marmara Sea. After a series of visits, Öcalan consented to make the call, which was released on Feb. 27.

After decades of military operations to eradicate the group, Türkiye initiated a "reconciliation process" in 2013 in a bid to prevent the PKK from justifying its actions. The process saw the reinstatement of the rights of the Kurdish community, but it ultimately collapsed when the PKK resumed its terror attacks after a brief lull.