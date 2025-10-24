A Turkish court on Friday dismissed a key case against the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) over the annulment of its 2023 party congress, a case that had threatened to unseat current Chair Özgür Özel.

The court in Ankara ruled that the proceedings were "without basis.” The decision can still be appealed.

The lawsuit gripped the party for months, centering on allegations that delegates were bribed to vote for Özel.

The case was filed by former Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş and several party delegates who claimed irregularities, bribery and vote manipulation had marred the 2023 leadership election. They demanded that the congress results be declared null and void and that former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his administration be reinstated. They also sought to annul the 21st Extraordinary Congress held earlier this year, where Özel was reelected as chair.

At Friday's hearing, CHP attorney Çağlar Çağlayan countered that the plaintiffs lacked legal standing, noting that only party members with active rights could bring such a case. He said similar petitions had already been dismissed on the same grounds and added that even if irregularities occurred, they could warrant only annulment, not absolute nullity.

The court had previously rejected the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction and requested the list of delegates who voted in both disputed congresses.

With Friday’s ruling, the 38th and 21st congresses remain valid, affirming Özel’s leadership.

The first hearing took place in May, with later sessions in June and September. During the same period, prosecutors completed an indictment against Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s former mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, and 11 others on separate corruption charges alleging that “CHP delegates were given money in exchange for votes.”

Ahead of the final hearing, the CHP’s Party Assembly decided to hold its 39th Ordinary Congress between Nov. 28 and 30, marking an attempt by the party to move beyond its internal disputes.