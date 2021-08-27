Daesh’s latest attacks at Afghanistan's Kabul airport shows how dangerous the group is in the world and region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday, condemning the incident.

Speaking before departing to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, Erdoğan said: "The evacuation of Turkish military personnel serving in Afghanistan continues. We will complete the evacuations as soon as possible."

Twin suicide bombs ripped through crowds outside Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 90 people including 13 US troops and deepening panic in the final days of an already frenzied evacuation effort from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

There has been no damage to Turkish units at Kabul airport, the defense ministry announced late Thursday.

The president said that Turkey has not made a final decision yet on the Talban's request for support at Kabul airport due to security concerns.

"A meeting that lasted 3.5 hours was held with Taliban in our Kabul embassy; talks could be held again if needed."

Erdoğan on talks with the Taliban, underlined that Turkey does not seek permission to hold talks with anyone.