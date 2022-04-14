Humanitarian aid delivered from Turkey to Lebanon under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) is being handed out to those in need.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), AFAD expert Serhat Gürbüz said that they have started to deliver 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid, which was prepared through the support of 19 nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and the coordination of the AFAD, on the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"The AFAD started distributions at 18 different points in the Tripoli region. As of the first day, 4,775 food parcels and 1,775 sacks of flour were delivered to those in need," he said.

The AFAD official stated that aid distribution will continue throughout the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The "Kindness Ship" carrying 1,000 tons of food aid set off from southern Turkey's Mersin Taşucu Port on April 1.

Turkey had previously sent 524 tons of humanitarian aid materials, prepared under the coordination of the AFAD, to Lebanon in two shipments, on March 21 and 26.

In addition, the aid ship containing 80 tons of food and spare parts for the Lebanese army, sent by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) upon the instruction of President Erdogan, reached the Port of Beirut on March 31.

In 2015, Ankara included Beirut in the Turkish Foreign Military Assistance Program.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis, including a massive currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.

The Lebanese currency has lost 90% of its value, eroding people’s ability to access basic goods, including food, water, health care and education, while widespread power outages are common due to fuel shortages.

Almost 80% of Lebanon’s population now lives under the poverty line, with 36% in extreme poverty, according to the United Nations estimates.