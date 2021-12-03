Defense Minister Hulusi Akar condemned the statement by the Assad regime's parliament, which targeted the territorial integrity of Turkey.

"We hear some reckless and meaningless statements about our province of Hatay," Akar said and added these statements have no value or worth.

Akar's remarks came during military inspections with top commanders of navy, ground and air forces in the southern Hatay province.

"We do not have our eyes on anybody's land," he said and added that one could learn from history what happened to those who had eyes on Turkey's territory.

On Nov. 29, the pro-Assad regime parliament in Syria claimed that the province of Hatay is part of Syrian soil and pledged to take the area back.

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry strongly criticized the statement.

"We strongly reject the impertinent and unlawful statement targeting the territorial integrity of our country, which has been made by the regime's so-called People's Assembly which is devoid of democratic legitimacy and under no circumstances represents the Syrian people," it said.

Stressing that such statements were "signs of the delusional impasse of the regime" persecuting its own people for years, the ministry said Turkey had perseverance and determination to respond to contemptible aspirations against its homeland and national interests.