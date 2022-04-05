President Tayyip Erdoğan and other Turkish officials criticized the move by Tunisia's President Kais Saied to dissolve the country's parliament last week, saying that it was a blow to the will of the Tunisian people and a “smearing of democracy.”

In a statement on Monday, Erdoğan said he hoped developments in Tunisia would not damage the country's efforts for democratic legitimacy or derail an election timeline. The transition must be made with the participation of all relevant sides, including parliament, and a "comprehensive and meaningful" dialogue, he said.

"Democracy is a system that is the embodiment of the respect between the elected and appointed. We see the developments in Tunisia as smearing of democracy," he said.

"Dissolving parliament where there are elected officials is concerning for the future of Tunisia and is a blow to the will of the people," he added.

The president continued by noting that Turkey will continue to stand with Tunisia and the Tunisian people in this “critical process.”

Erdoğan had urged Saied to allow parliament to continue its work in August.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ and Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop also condemned the move.

In a statement, Bozdağ said he condemns the unjust dissolution of the parliament and probe against some lawmakers in violation of constitutional guarantees.

“Unlawful developments against elected officials are unacceptable,” Bozdağ said.

Şentop also condemned the move, saying that it openly violates the law and democratic principles.

Noting that the dissolution of the parliament, which represents the will of the Tunisian people, despite the constitution, openly contradicts the law and democratic principles.

He continued by saying that all decisions and acts that prevent elected lawmakers and legislatures from carrying out their duties are a blow to the democratic order and the rule of law.

Tunisia's political crisis escalated last week when more than half the members of parliament held an online session to revoke President Kais Saied's decrees. Saied suspended parliament in July in a move his opponents call a coup.

Saied said last week he would not hold early elections, the latest step in a march to one-man rule after brushing aside most of the democratic constitution.

Tunisia has been gripped by a deep crisis since Jan. 16, 2021 when Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi announced a cabinet reshuffle but Saied refused to hold a ceremony to swear in the new ministers.

Turkey voiced "deep concern" about the suspension of Tunisia's parliament, which represents the "will of the people."

The country is seen as the only Arab country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among other Arab countries that also witnessed popular revolutions that toppled the ruling regimes, including Egypt, Libya and Yemen. However, many Tunisians have seen little improvement in their lives and have become disillusioned with a dysfunctional and corrupt political process.