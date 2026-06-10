Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to neighboring Bulgaria on June 11 for talks expected to focus on expanding cooperation in strategic sectors, regional security and Türkiye’s relations with the European Union, Foreign Ministry sources said.

The visit comes as Ankara and Sofia continue to strengthen ties based on good neighborly relations and their shared status as NATO allies. Fidan last visited Bulgaria in January 2024.

According to the sources, Fidan is expected to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in energy, transportation, connectivity and the defense industry, while exploring new opportunities for collaboration between the two countries during his meetings.

The Turkish minister is also expected to underline the importance of close coordination between Türkiye and Bulgaria in promoting stability and prosperity across the Balkans through a regional ownership approach.

Bulgaria plays a key role in Türkiye’s land transportation links with Europe, serving as a major transit route for trade and passenger traffic. Turkish officials are expected to raise expectations for the smooth movement of goods and travelers across the border, an issue of growing importance as bilateral trade continues to expand.

According to official figures, the trade volume between the two countries exceeded 8.4 billion euros ($9.70 billion) in 2025, making Türkiye one of Bulgaria’s largest trading partners.

Fidan is also expected to reiterate Türkiye’s priorities regarding relations with the European Union, including its long-standing goal of full EU membership, and emphasize the importance Ankara places on Bulgaria’s support within that framework.

Regional and international security issues are likely to feature prominently in the discussions. The Turkish minister is expected to stress that Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to have significant consequences for European security and stability in the Black Sea region, while reaffirming Türkiye’s support for diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

Fidan is also expected to highlight the role of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group, established by Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania, in enhancing maritime safety and freedom of navigation in the region.

The talks are also expected to address developments in the Middle East, including the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, tensions involving Iran, and efforts to maintain dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

More than 1 million people of Turkish descent live in Bulgaria, making it the Balkan country with the largest Turkish minority population. The two countries also cooperate closely in regional organizations, including the Southeast European Cooperation Process and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.

The Turkish minister was scheduled to represent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Southeast European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit in Sofia on Wednesday, where regional leaders are expected to discuss cooperation, security and economic development across the Balkans.

The summit, hosted by Bulgaria under the theme “Strengthening Regional Unity for a Stable, Secure and Sustainable Future: Reflections on 30 Years of Partnership and Progress,” brings together heads of state and government, foreign ministers from 13 participating countries and the secretary-general of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), the operational arm of the SEECP.