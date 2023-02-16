Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu hosted Costa Rica Minister of Foreign Affairs Arnoldo Andre Tinoco on Thursday in the Turkish capital Ankara. Relief efforts following the Feb. 6 earthquakes that claimed thousands of lives in Türkiye’s south were on the agenda of the ministers’ news conference. The two countries also signed a protocol of cooperation.

Tinoco thanked Çavuşoğlu for hosting him “in these difficult times” and extended the condolences of his country for victims of earthquakes. “We share the pain of the nation,” he said. Tinoco also invited Çavuşoğlu to Costa Rica “to discuss ways to improve trade relations.”

Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye received a large number of messages of condolences and support from Costa Rica and thanked the country for its support. “Despite the geographical distance between our countries, we have the opportunity for cooperation. Our bilateral trade volume is increasing,” Çavuşoğlu said.

The minister also said Türkiye was thankful for 101 countries that offered aid after the earthquake. “Currently, 74 countries have search and rescue teams on the ground and another country will also send teams. A total of 7,098 people from other countries are working in search and rescue, and another 439 personnel will arrive to help with the efforts. Teams from 15 countries left after completing their missions,” Çavuşoğlu said.