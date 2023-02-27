Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will visit Türkiye on Monday to show solidarity after two massive earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye, his first such visit in a decade of tense relations between the countries.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said the trip aims to show “solidarity with the two countries and their brotherly peoples” after the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Türkiye earlier this month.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes on Feb. 6 killed more than 46,000 people in both countries.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, during a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart in Ankara on Monday, also confirmed that he would meet Shoukry.

“Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will arrive in Adana. Egypt is a country that has sent support to Türkiye from the very first day. I thank them very much. We will also make a short statement to the press today. The first ship had already arrived. The second ship bringing humanitarian aid is reaching Mersin today. He also wanted to come to the region and pay a visit. We will also visit the earthquake zone. I will meet him in Adana,” he said.

Egypt has so far provided more than 1,200 tons of aid material since the earthquakes took place. Egypt's trade ship Al Hurreya arrived Monday morning at the Port of Mersin with 525 tons of additional aid, including tents, blankets, mobile toilets as well as beds and hygiene products.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid, including Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi was among the leaders who called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the earthquakes.

The visit also comes just days after Shoukry and Çavuşoğlu spoke over the phone.

Shoukry arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus in the morning and was received by Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad at the airport, the Syrian regime’s news agency SANA said.

Cairo’s relations with Ankara have been frosty since a 2013 coup that propelled el-Sissi to power, deposing elected President Mohammed Morsi and outlawing his Muslim Brotherhood, many of whom had sought refuge in Türkiye.

In November, el-Sissi and Erdoğan shook hands in Qatar, which the Egyptian Presidency heralded as a new beginning in their ties.