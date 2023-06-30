President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continued to carry out diplomatic exchanges on bilateral and global issues during Eid al-Adha, one of the major Islamic religious festivals.

Among the talks Erdoğan had since the Bayram holidays started last week was a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders addressed the latest developments in Russia after Wagner launched an armed rebellion against the Russian state.

The Turkish president voiced that he stands ready to do his part for the incidents to be resolved in a calm and peaceful manner.

Celebrating the Eid-al-Adha of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar and Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, Erdoğan wished that the holiday would bring peace, tranquility and abundance to all humanity, especially the Turkic world and the broader Islamic world.

Kazakh President Kassim Jomart Tokayev was also among the leaders Erdoğan spoke to by telephone.

Later, Erdogan also spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The Turkish president said he would like to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Pakistan at the most appropriate time they agreed upon.

The Turkish leader also spoke with Somalia’s President Hasan Sheikh Mahmud. He is closely following the inclusive process for establishing political reconciliation and peace in Somalia, Erdoğan said, adding that Türkiye will continue to support the country.

The Turkish president also spoke on the phone with Algerian President Abdelmajdid Tebboune.

Erdoğan said he was closely monitoring the process of implementing the decisions made at the last meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council and pledged Türkiye’s support to Algeria.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan also spoke with United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, exchanging Eid greetings and wishing for world peace.

On the other side, Erdoğan, also called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, discussed recent developments in Russia and Sweden’s NATO bid.

Erdoğan said that while Sweden has taken steps in the right direction with its reforms of terrorism-related laws, PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist sympathizers and supporters continued to organize demonstrations and finance terrorist groups in the country.

Another important call took place between Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, in which the two leaders addressed bilateral ties while Erdoğan said restorative confidence-building measures had been taken during the process for the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia and that it should continue.

Erdoğan also called Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after he was sworn in again as Greek premier. During their talk, it was emphasized that the presence of strong governments, having gained the trust of their respective peoples in both countries, presents an opportunity for the future of bilateral relations.