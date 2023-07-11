President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday.

The closed-door meetings took place at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre, the venue of the two-day NATO meeting that began earlier in the day.

No details were revealed about what has been discussed in the meetings.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (R), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands on sidelines of NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 11, 2023. (AA Photo)

Earlier, Erdoğan also met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance are meeting to discuss the Ukraine war, Sweden's NATO membership, and steps to strengthen the group's defense and deterrence, among other issues.

Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years and boasts its second-largest army.

Türkiye has delayed its final approval of Sweden’s membership in NATO, accusing the country of being too lenient toward anti-Islamic demonstrations as well as terrorist entities. But NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Erdoğan has agreed to support Sweden's membership.