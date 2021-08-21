President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call Saturday.

"The situation around Afghanistan was discussed in detail. The importance of ensuring stability and civil peace in the country, strict observance of order and legality were noted," a statement from the Kremlin said.

The talks also emphasized the importance of the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking in Afghanistan, the statement said.

"The presidents agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues," the Kremlin added.

Afghanistan has been in turmoil since the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital and the country Aug. 15, in the wake of the pullout of United States and NATO forces after a 20-year military campaign.

Erdoğan and Putin also exchanged condolences over the crash of a Russian firefighting plane in southern Turkey, which claimed the lives of two Russian and three Turkish citizens on board.

The Turkish president underlined the contribution of Russian pilots to the fight against forest fires in the country and expressed gratitude for the assistance provided.